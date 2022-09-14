Read full article on original website
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Gets Right to the Point With Sally — and Kyle Surprises Summer
Nikki comes face to face with her ex. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 19 – 23, Nikki and Deacon reconnect. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Nick and Sally connected last week, really connected, and made love on the couch in...
General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Shares an Out-of-This-World Photo From ‘When Tristan Rogers and I Were Dating’
With Babylon 5 trending, owing to news about the beloved 1994-98 space opera’s reboot still being a go (but for fall 2023, not 2022), Nancy Lee Grahn couldn’t resist revisiting on social media her guest appearance on the show. On Twitter, she posted a picture of herself as Minbari poet Shaal Mayan in Season 1’s “The War Prayer.”
Still Bold & Beautiful: Then-and-Now Photos of Your Former Favorites
No, seriously, we don’t get it. We don’t get it at all. Here we are, going from The Bold and the Beautiful to The Older and the… Um, Wiser — on a good day, anyway! — and all the while, former cast members of the CBS soap to which we’re addicted seem to be auditioning for roles in The Hot and the Hotter.
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful Crossover Preview: Nikki Launches Her Latest Revenge Plan
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 19 – 23, Nikki drops in on her ex. Read what happens and watch the preview below. For weeks now, Phyllis and Nikki have been trying to find some kind of dirt on Diane to get her out of their lives. Their plan to use investigative Talia Morgan hit a snag when a mysterious figure was able to force Talia’s editor to kill her series on Diane. And Phyllis’ idea to take Diane down by working at Marchetti with her has also been a bust.
General Hospital Fans May Scream Bloody Murder, But ‘The Hook’s First Kill Will Be Someone Close to Sonny’
Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing. Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Her Daughter Charlotte’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance Proves They’re the Most Fun Mother-Daughter Duo
At the premiere of the long-awaited Netflix revenge movie aptly named Do Revenge, all eyes were on the insanely cool and chic cast. From Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke to Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, we couldn’t get enough of this red carpet. But who we really couldn’t stop staring at was Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar! Not only did she make a rare red carpet appearance, but her daughter Charlotte made an insanely rare appearance alongside her superstar mom!
Paris Jackson Stole the Show in These Eye-Catching & Colorful Gowns at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball
Despite being the Queen of rocker-chic, Paris Jackson‘s red carpet style has a delicate, fairytale-esuqe vibe to it every single time! We always love when she wears a long gown that shows off her many beautifully done tattoos, and she treated fans with not one, but two show-stopping designer dresses at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS. On Sept 15, Jackson donned a strapless and form-fitting golden gown from Rasario that showed off all of her curves and later, a sparkling gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the photos below: As you can see, she arrived on...
Jason Momoa Modified His New Hair Look to Honor His Hawaiian Heritage
If you thought Jason Momoa was limiting his new look to a simple haircut, you thought wrong. The Hawaiian movie star shocked his fans earlier this month by posting a video reveal of his newly-shaved head as a statement of “new beginnings,” urging people to eliminate single-use plastics in an effort to be more committed to protecting our land and seas. Opting to leave his signature locks long at the top of his head while shearing the sides, Momoa took to Instagram again today to reveal his completed look. With a leather bowler hat covering the majority of his head, the...
Chrissy Teigen Reveals That the Loss of Baby Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion
After the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade in June 2022, many celebrities have opened up about their own experiences with reproductive care and abortions. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Republican senator Lindsey Graham is planning on introducing a national abortion ban to Congress, a move that would be a drastic blow for women’s health across the country. Adding to the conversation is Chrissy Teigen, who revealed yesterday that her pregnancy loss of Baby Jack in 2020 was actually a life-saving abortion. Teigen is currently pregnant with her fourth baby with husband John Legend.
Brando Suffers a Setback During Surgery — and Sonny Gives Dex a New Job After Connecting the Dots in the Latest Attack
Cam, Joss, Trina and Rory arrive at the Metro Court pool. Cam and Joss head to dip their feet in while Trina thanks Rory for joining them before his shift. Trina realizes she never told him why she was looking for Spencer at the station and relays the whole story that Ava told her about Spencer, Esme and his real feelings. Rory asks if this changes things between them. Trina says this doesn’t change her feelings for him, and Spencer still hurt her and didn’t trust her enough to tell her the truth. She wants to be with someone who respects her and is real, like him.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Drops Stunning Make-Up-Free Photos: ‘Yep, This Is Me’
The Emmy winner celebrated her 52nd birthday by sharing her true self with her followers. After being showered with messages on her September 11 birthday, Laura Wright took to Instagram to acknowledge the outpouring of love. But her post became something even deeper and more meaningful than an expression of gratitude. It turned into sort of an inspiring declaration and celebration of genuineness.
Good News for Chesapeake Shores Fans: Jesse Metcalfe Is On His Way Back to Our Screens — and Bringing a General Hospital Vet With Him
When one door closes, a few others open. Many fans of Chesapeake Shores were devastated when Jesse Metcalfe left the Hallmark Channel series as Trace last year and were happy when he turned up on GAC Family’s holiday lineup in Harmony From the Heart — and now they are in for a real treat come 2023. The former Passions star (Miguel) has been cast in Lifetime’s V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler series, which follows the dark and twisted history of the Cutler, Longchamp and Booth families. And as an added bonus, former General Hospital vet Donna Mills (ex-Madeline) will appear in a leading role as well.
Gwen Stefani Gushes About Her Winning Marriage to Blake Shelton Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season 22
The latest season of The Voice has fans extra excited, as Gwen Stefani is returning to the show as a judge alongside her playfully competitive husband, country star Blake Shelton. This season marks the “Rich Girl” singer’s first return to the vocal competition show since 2020 — and since she and Shelton, whom she met and fell in love with on the show, got married in 2021. “I think we have a soft spot [for each other],” Stefani, 52, told PEOPLE. “I was nervous to come back. I’ve said this already, but I was because I didn’t know what it would...
The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, the future contains a massive nod to the past. Read on to find out which chapter of Nikki’s life story she’s forced to reread as well as who’s the recipient of a proposal, an ultimatum and a total shockeroo. And no, they’re not all the same person; that would be a lot. Jeez!
Anne Heche's Posthumous Memoir Will Tell Fans 'Once and for All' About Her Ellen DeGeneres Relationship
The tragic loss of Anne Heche is still being felt by her family and friends, but plans are still moving full-speed ahead for her memoir, Call Me Anne. The posthumous book is set to be released on Jan. 24, 2023, and will feature her side to the story of her highly publicized relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. The duo, who began dating in 1997, made headlines when they revealed that they were dating in an era when it was challenging for many Hollywood celebrities to be in an openly gay relationship. “I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a...
Days of Our Lives
What really happened the night Sonny was attacked… and who was responsible? Chad and Will combine forces in the hope of helping Sonny remember the truth. Things look bad for Leo… so bad that he has only one place left to turn. But is Gwen really in any position to help?
Bindi Irwin Guest Stars in a Disney Animated Show & Her Daughter Grace is a Big Fan
Disney+ is a lifesaver for parents with little kids. A few minutes to yourself while they watch an episode of Bluey or Mickey Mouse Clubhouse? It’s priceless! But when you do sit down to watch with your kids, you may recognize a familiar voice. Bindi Irwin is guest-starring in an episode of one of the most popular animated series for preschoolers, and her daughter Grace Warrior, 17 months, is already a big fan! The Australia Zoo conservationist is playing oceanographer Isla Coralton on Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which will air on Disney Channel at 8:30 a.m. ET September 16...
Stefan Makes a Romantic Request of Chloe and Receives a Very DiMera Offer From EJ
Chloe is shocked to find Stefan at her Salem Inn door. She wonders how it’s possible. He explains everything after she lets him inside. Chloe asks if Gabi knows. Stefan insists he doesn’t care about Gabi. “The woman I care about,” he says, “is you.” He recalls the connection they were developing, but she reminds him he slept with Gabi.
