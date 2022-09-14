Cam, Joss, Trina and Rory arrive at the Metro Court pool. Cam and Joss head to dip their feet in while Trina thanks Rory for joining them before his shift. Trina realizes she never told him why she was looking for Spencer at the station and relays the whole story that Ava told her about Spencer, Esme and his real feelings. Rory asks if this changes things between them. Trina says this doesn’t change her feelings for him, and Spencer still hurt her and didn’t trust her enough to tell her the truth. She wants to be with someone who respects her and is real, like him.

