Henrico County, VA

SUV flips on Brook Road in Northern Henrico

By Tom Lappas
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNLKk_0hvQBR0Z00
(Tom Lappas/Henrico Citizen)

A Honda CR-V flipped on the northbound side of Brook Road, just north of Wilkinson Road in Northern Henrico, Wednesday morning at about 8:35 a.m. The crash closed a section of the road while emergency responders attended to the vehicle’s occupants. Another vehicle also was involved in the crash, according to Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka, who said that one adult was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No one has been charged in connection with the incident, Pecka said.

Comments / 1

Henrico Citizen

