What’s next for Bitcoin and the crypto market now that the Ethereum Merge is over?
The Ethereum Merge came and went, leaving investors to ponder what the next trending development in the market could look like. In a Cointelegraph Twitter Space with Capriole Fund founder Charles Edwards, the analyst mentioned that excitement over the Ethereum Merge and its bullish price action had somewhat been holding up hope across the market. Now that the event has come and gone, the crypto market has been selling off, with Bitcoin’s (BTC) price trading below $20,000 and Ether’s (ETH) under $1,500.
The floppening? Ethereum price weakens post-Merge, risking 55% drop against Bitcoin
Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) has been forming an inverse-cup-and-handle pattern since May 2021 on the weekly chart, which hints at a potential decline against Bitcoin (BTC). An inverse cup-and-handle is a bearish reversal pattern, accompanied by lower trading volume. It typically resolves after the price breaks below its support...
Does Ethereum's new ETHPoW fork stand a chance? ETHW price falls 65% post-Merge
ETHPoW, a separatist proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain forked from Ethereum's Merge, went live on Sept. 15. However, the chain suffered technical issues after the launch, which put downward pressure on its ETHW token. ETHW price down 65% amid "ChainID" fiasco. The price of ETHW has dropped by 65% since ETHPoW's launch...
Ethereum may now be more vulnerable to censorship — Blockchain analyst
Ethereum’s upgrade to proof-of-stake (PoS) may make it more vulnerable to government intervention and censorship, according to the lead investigator of Merkle Science. Speaking to Cointelegraph following the Ethereum Merge, Coby Moran, a former FBI analyst and the lead investigator for crypto compliance and forensic firm Merkle Science, expressed his thoughts on some of the risks posed by Ethereum’s transition to PoS.
Bitcoin price threatens $19.6K as Ray Dalio predicts 30% stocks crash
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted to violate local lows on Sep. 16 as the latest cross-crypto downtrend intensified. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD approaching $19,600 at the time of writing, with buyer support just avoiding a further drop. The level had remained in place as an intraday floor...
Here’s why Binance Chain (BNB) will face an important price test on September 30
BNB, the native token of Binance’s BNB Chain, entered a symmetrical triangle formation on Aug. 10, when it first faced the descending trendline at the $335 resistance. The following five weeks have been a struggle around $280, the exact intersection between the two conflicting ascending and descending patterns. A...
Bitcoin exchange inflows see biggest one-day spike since March 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) exchanges have seen huge volumes this month as price declines lead to renewed interest in trading. Data from sources including on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows exchange inflows hitting their highest since March 2020. "The scent of volatility is in the air" On Sept. 14, over 236,000 BTC made...
US Treasury publishes laundry lists of crypto risks for consumers, national security
The United States Treasury Department released three publications related to digital assets Friday, in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s Executive rder “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets.” One of them focuses specifically on crypto assets, and a shorter action plan looks at countering illicit finance risks.
Exchange thousands of tokens with newly launched Changelly DeFi Swap
Throughout seven years of operating on the market, Changelly has been well-known as an aggregator of centralized exchanges (CEX). The list of our CEX partners includes OKX, Kucoin, FTX, Huobi and many others. Such a variety of liquidity sources makes it possible for us to find the best offers among centralized exchanges and provide better rates to our users.
Dogecoin becomes second largest PoW cryptocurrency
Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC), of course, remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead...
NFTs will bring crypto to billions of users, explains VC investor
Avichal Garg, the CEO and co-founder of Electric Capital, defines himself as “an NFT maximalist” – who believes that nonfungible tokens (NFTs) will play an essential role in bringing crypto to the masses. Unlike other crypto niches, NFTs are relatable to aspects of everyday life such as art, music and games.
Ether staking could trigger securities laws — Gensler
Ethereum’s upgrade to proof-of-stake (PoS) may have placed the cryptocurrency back in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Speaking to reporters after the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, SEC chairman Gary Gensler reportedly said that cryptocurrencies and intermediaries that allow holders to “stake” their crypto may define it as a security under the Howey test, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Goldman Sachs' bearish macro outlook puts Bitcoin at risk of crashing to $12K
A sequence of macro warnings coming out of the Goldman Sachs camp puts Bitcoin (BTC) at a risk of crashing to $12,000. Bitcoin in "bottom phase?" A team of Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius raised their prediction for the speed of Federal Reserve benchmark rate hikes. They noted that the U.S. central bank would increase rates by 0.75% in September and 0.5% in November, up from their previous forecast of 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
Flashbots build over 82% relay blocks, adding to Ethereum centralization
Following the completion of The Merge upgrade, Ethereum (ETH) transitioned into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, helping the blockchain become energy efficient and secure. However, mining data reveals Ethereum’s heavy reliance on Flashbots — a single server — for building blocks, raising concerns over a single point of failure for the ecosystem.
Wallets like MetaMask need to become more user-friendly
After Ethereum’s long-awaited Merge, it’s an ideal time to think about how we can also improve smart contracts. Essentially apps that run on blockchains, smart contracts are a vital component of our Web3 applications. But interacting with them remains quite dangerous, especially for non-developers. Many of the incidents where users lose their crypto assets are caused by buggy or malicious smart contracts.
Price analysis 9/16: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT
The World Bank has warned of a possible global recession in 2023. In a press release on Sept. 15, the bank said that the current pace of rate hikes and policy decisions is unlikely to be enough to bring inflation down to pre-pandemic levels. Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of...
Sports Metaverse company secures $200 million funding
Sports Metaverse startup LootMogul secured a $200 million investment commitment from Gem Global Yield, providing the company a share subscription facility of up to $200 million for a 36-month term following an equity exchange listing. The company said that the funding is expected to boost the development of LootMogul's metaverse...
Business owners should get off PayPal and move to the blockchain
Do you believe that in five years every second transaction in e-commerce will be settled on blockchain? No? Well, that’s what people thought of plastic credit cards versus cash a few decades ago when it came to traditional stores. There is no doubt that Web3 will drastically transform the...
