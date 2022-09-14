Read full article on original website
Minnesota Gopher Football Hosting Colorado Buffaloes
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher football team plays Colorado this afternoon (Saturday 2:30 p-m) at Huntington Bank Stadium in their final non-conference game. Minnesota rolled over New Mexico State and Western Illinois in the first two home contests. The Gophers lead the nation in total offense at 582 yards per game and in total defense by allowing 142-and-a-half yards. Mo Ibrahim and the Minnesota running game ranks second in the nation with 302 yards on the ground. The Buffaloes lost their season opener at Air Force 41-10 and fell to T-C-U 38-13 at home last week.
klfdradio.com
MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees
The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
WDIO-TV
New Sports Stadium Will Open in Superior in 2023
This Friday marked week three of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week five in Wisconsin. Esko and Grand Rapids stayed undefeated, while Duluth Denfeld picked up their first win since 2020. Austan Orvedahl ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns fueling a Duluth East comeback win over Hermantown 28-14. Moose Lake-Willow River also earned a win, while Superior and Hayward suffered losses.
Man from Buffalo Dies in Southeast MN Crash
The University of Wisconsin-Superior made a huge announcement today about a new addition coming to the campus in 2023. The University in partnership with Superior Choice Credit Union says that they plan to build a new sports stadium and have it open by September 2023, it will be the home of Yellowjacket men's and women's soccer teams and the men's and women's outdoor track and field teams, it will also "benefit academic courses, campus intramurals, and the Superior community at large."
