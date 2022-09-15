ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Three Decisions For Jurgen Klopp When Liverpool Return After International Break

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

After Liverpool returned to winning ways, their manager may finally have some big decisions to make with players returning.

After Liverpool snatched a late winner at Anfield against Ajax on Tuesday, some feel-good factor returned ahead of the international break.

Joel Matip headed an 89th-minute winner to ease the pressure on Jurgen Klopp's team who had been humiliated against Serie A Leaders Napoli six days before.

IMAGO / PA Images

The win was a result of a much-improved performance and leaves the Reds in a strong position in Champions League Group A.

Liverpool now don't play against until Saturday, 1st October when they face Brighton at home, and Klopp could welcome back Ibrahima Konate . Andy Robertson , Curtis Jones , and skipper Jordan Henderson for the visit of the Seagulls.

Three Key Decisions For Klopp

Kostas Tsimikas v Andy Robertson

Klopp will need to decide whether to stick with Greek international Kostas Tsimikas who impressed again against Ajax with his corner being headed home by Matip.

The 26-year-old has proved time and time again he is an excellent alternative to Scotland's captain Andy Robertson who has been below par so far this season.

Whilst both are likely to get game time, Liverpool's manager must decide whether Tsimikas has done enough to oust Robertson as his number one.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Harvey Elliott v Jordan Henderson v Curtis Jones

There isn't much doubt that when everyone is fit that Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will occupy two of the three midfield spots.

Harvey Elliott has been one of the bright spots for Liverpool this season with his clever and intricate play but the right side of the team has looked weak defensively which may mean Klopp looks to make a change.

With Henderson and Jones on the way back, he will finally have options available to try and make his team more solid defensively, especially in the early stages of matches.

Diogo Jota v Roberto Firmino v Darwin Nunez

Diogo Jota got the nod to start against the Eredivisie champions on Tuesday and took his chance with a physical, energetic display that saw him set up the first goal for Mohamed Salah .

Mohamed Salah

Roberto Firmino has been more like his old self of late and Darwin Nunez came off the bench and caused problems for the Ajax defence so once again Klopp will have a decision as to who should partner with Salah and Luis Diaz .

Whilst it's likely that Klopp will rotate all of his strikers, it will be interesting to see who is his go-to man for the big games.

