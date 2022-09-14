Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates and Honors DC’s Creative Community at the 37th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards

Read full article on original website
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates National Citizenship Day By Awarding Funds to Organizations Committed to Protecting Immigrant Residents in the District
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, in honor of National Citizenship Day on September 17, Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted her commitment to protecting immigrant residents’ rights by announcing the recipients of the eighth round of Immigrant Justice Legal Service Grant (IJLS) funding. In her Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Fair Shot Budget, Mayor Bowser allocated $3.5 million to the IJLS program, once again highlighting the District’s commitment to advancing the legal security of immigrant residents.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Congratulates Three District Schools Recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that three schools in the District of Columbia were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by the U.S. Department of Education: DC Prep Benning Elementary Campus, McKinley Technology High School, and Sela Public Charter School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Press Release: Banned Books are Popular at DC Public Library
Customers Borrowed Books on American Library Association Challenged List More than 1,700 Times. (Washington, DC) – According to the American Library Association, there were nearly 1,600 challenges to books offered at libraries and schools in 2021. To date in 2022, the top 10 most challenged books have been borrowed from the DC Public Library more than 1,700 times.
Press Release: With the End of a Three-Decade Class Action Lawsuit, Mayor Bowser Announces a New Era for the DC Child and Family Services Agency
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Child and Family Services Agency. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the official end of LaShawn A. v. Bowser, a 31-year-old class action lawsuit filed in 1989 on behalf of children in the District’s foster care system. Last June, a settlement agreement to exit federal court oversight was reached by all parties, and a virtual fairness hearing before United States District Court Judge Thomas Hogan affirmed the settlement fair, reasonable, and adequate. This afternoon, after a one-year period of data validation, all parties agree that today’s in-person court appearance marks the final status hearing of the case.
Press Release: Ahead of 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Norton Releases Statement Honoring D.C. Residents Lost that Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today called on District of Columbia residents to remember the children, teachers, and others lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, ahead of the 21st anniversary of the attacks. “This Sunday will mark 21 years since our nation and...
Press Release: Norton Says a Dozen House Republicans Call for Hearings on Repealing D.C. Home Rule Act if D.C. Does Not Repeal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today highlighted a letter a dozen House Republicans sent yesterday that called for hearings on repealing the District of Columbia Home Rule Act if D.C. does not repeal its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. The letter follows statements from Representative Andrew Clyde (R-GA) that he would introduce legislation to repeal the Home Rule Act, as well as statements from other Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), that they intend to interfere in D.C.’s local affairs if they are in the majority next Congress. House and Senate Republicans have tried eight times this Congress to overturn D.C. vaccine policies. Norton has defeated each attempt.
Press Release: Norton Participates in Hearing on Mail Delivery and Theft Problems
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) participated in the Subcommittee on Government Operations hearing today on mail theft and delivery problems, issues on which she has been particularly active. Last month, Norton met with the Chief Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Gary Barksdale, to discuss mail theft in the District of Columbia and across the country.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates First Day of DCPS Pre-K at Modernized Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; DC Public Schools; and DC Department of General Services. The Historic Randle Highlands Early Learning Center Is the Third DCPS Early Learning Center to Open Since 2020, Part of District-Wide Effort to Expand Access to High-Quality Early Learning Opportunities. (WASHINGTON, DC)...
Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Labor Day
(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, September 5, 2022, the District Government will observe Labor Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. . WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 . Test Yourself DC drop-boxes are open for residents to...
Press Release: AG Racine Awards $150,000 to Six Local Nonprofits Providing Humanitarian Aid to Migrants & Asylum-Seekers Who Were Transported to District
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Grants Offer Immediate Assistance to Provide Support & Improve Public Safety as Organizations on Front Lines Face Unexpected Strain. **This release includes a correction to a typo in AG Racine’s quote**. WASHINGTON D.C. –Attorney General Karl A. Racine today...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DC Health Encourage Residents to Get Their Flu Vaccine and Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) Beginning Wednesday, September 7, Both the Flu Shot and the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Will Be Available at COVID Centers. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health encouraged all District residents...
Press Release: Bowser Administration Recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day by Promoting Access to Harm Reduction Tools and Encouraging Residents to Seek Treatment
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Behavioral Health. New “This Time, It’s Different” Campaign Highlights Opioid Treatment Services and Recovery Supports, Especially for Residents Who Have Previously Attempted to Stop Using Opioids. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration,...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates the Start of the 2022-2023 School Year at Modernized School-Within-School at Goding Elementary School
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; DC Public Schools; and DC Department of General Services. Schools Across DC Welcome Back Students and Families, Mayor Releases 2022 Back to School Guide and Calls on the Entire Community to Support Students. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC...
Press Release: MuralsDC Closing out 15 Year Anniversary with 15 New Murals, Including Innovative ‘Art Alley’ and 3D Artwork
News Release — DC Department of Public Works and DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities. Season will end with a Hop-On Hop-Off bus tour of art installations. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) and the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities (CAH) announce they are closing out the 15-year anniversary of the MuralsDC program with 15 unique art installations across four wards, to include an alley gallery (a.k.a., “Art Allery”) in the Atlas neighborhood of Ward 6 that will feature the program’s first interactive, three-dimensional artwork.
Press Release: On First Day of School, AG Racine Announces Expansion of Truancy Reduction Program Into Two Additional Schools in Ward 8
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will expand its program to help keep kids in school to two more schools in Ward 8. The Addressing Truancy Through Engagement and Negotiated Dialogue (ATTEND) program is a diversion program...
Press Release: Destination DC Announces Competitive Strategies to Increase Tourism at 2022 Marketing Outlook Meeting
In 2021, 19.1 million visitors traveled to Washington, DC, reaching 77.6 percent of 2019 levels. (Washington, DC) – Destination DC (DDC), the official destination marketing organization for Washington, DC, today announced efforts to continue the city’s business and leisure travel recovery. Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of DDC, outlined strategies across sales and marketing following the announcement of data that shows Washington, DC welcomed 19.1 million total visitors in 2021, up from 13.3 million visitors in 2020.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
