Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates and Honors DC’s Creative Community at the 37th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today highlighted a letter a dozen House Republicans sent yesterday that called for hearings on repealing the District of Columbia Home Rule Act if D.C. does not repeal its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. The letter follows statements from Representative Andrew Clyde (R-GA) that he would introduce legislation to repeal the Home Rule Act, as well as statements from other Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), that they intend to interfere in D.C.’s local affairs if they are in the majority next Congress. House and Senate Republicans have tried eight times this Congress to overturn D.C. vaccine policies. Norton has defeated each attempt.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 DAYS AGO