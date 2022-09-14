ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coloradopolitics.com

Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
Instawork

How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver

Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.
Westword

Five Years of Road Construction Delays for Metro Denver Drivers

On September 15, the Colorado Department of Transportation celebrated the approval of $1.7 billion in funding after its updated ten-year plan was okayed by the Transportation Commission of Colorado. The windfall will be added to an estimated $2.2 billion in previous capital investments associated with a dizzying array of projects, including several — Central 70, I-25 North and the I-25 South Gap among them — that are in varying stages of construction and completion, plus plenty more earmarked for the future.
denverite.com

Denver Police mismanaged taxpayer money meant for mental health support

The Denver Police Department (DPD) and Department of Public Safety mismanaged taxpayer dollars they received for a program pairing mental health responders with police officers, according to a report from the Denver Auditor’s Office released Thursday. The report found that the Police Department used grant dollars in prohibited ways,...
cpr.org

There are lots of vacant storefronts in Downtown Denver. The city — and its boosters — are offering free rent to some businesses who take a chance there

It’s about 9:30 on a Thursday morning, and the buzz at Tea with Tae on Denver’s 16th Street Mall is comfortingly familiar. The espresso machine is going, soothing music is piping through the speakers, and there’s a clutch of people catching up on office chit-chat while they wait for their drinks. This is usually the busiest time of day, according to owner Tae O’Dorisio.
CBS Denver

Aurora reduces new grass with an eye on water conservation

The Aurora City Council has passed a measure that prohibits cool weather grasses on new golf courses and reduces how much grass can be planted around new homes and developments in the city. According to the EPA, 60% of household water usage in arid areas like Colorado goes toward lawns and gardens. Aurora is poised to be a leader on the water conservation front, by dictating where and how thirsty grasses like Kentucky bluegrass can be used. "Aurora is the first municipality in Colorado to take this step," says Greg Baker with Aurora Water. The Aurora City Council approved Mayor Mike Coffman's plan to...
Westword

Art Attack: The Dirty South and Other Delights This Weekend in Denver

It’s a fine weekend for worthwhile shows, beginning with The Dirty South, a mammoth blockbuster about the roots of Black arts and culture, which opens Friday, September 16, with a big hullabaloo at MCA Denver. Contemporary Indigenous art is well represented by new exhibitions in Colorado Springs, DU’s Myhren Gallery and the Dairy Center for the Arts, and the Arvada Center debuts a multi-disciplinary affair that’s all about the ingenuity of process and widening the boundaries of art. A Colorado-centric biennial opening at Grasslands looks like a winner, too, with promising plans for an opening party.
Margaret Jackson

Denver’s medical office market is nation’s ninth largest

(Abby Anaday on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver ranks as the ninth-largest medical office market in the U.S., according to a report from 42 Floors. The metro area’s inventory of 292 medical office buildings totals 19.7 million square feet. About 2.4 million square feet of medical office space was added to the market over the last 10 years — a 14% growth compared to 2012.
9NEWS

Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
