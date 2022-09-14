The Aurora City Council has passed a measure that prohibits cool weather grasses on new golf courses and reduces how much grass can be planted around new homes and developments in the city. According to the EPA, 60% of household water usage in arid areas like Colorado goes toward lawns and gardens. Aurora is poised to be a leader on the water conservation front, by dictating where and how thirsty grasses like Kentucky bluegrass can be used. "Aurora is the first municipality in Colorado to take this step," says Greg Baker with Aurora Water. The Aurora City Council approved Mayor Mike Coffman's plan to...

AURORA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO