(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
coloradopolitics.com
Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
EPA officially downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’
Colorado communities along the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins will now face stricter rules to improve air quality after a long-anticipated decision from the Environmental Protection Agency dropped Friday.
How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver
Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.
Westword
Five Years of Road Construction Delays for Metro Denver Drivers
On September 15, the Colorado Department of Transportation celebrated the approval of $1.7 billion in funding after its updated ten-year plan was okayed by the Transportation Commission of Colorado. The windfall will be added to an estimated $2.2 billion in previous capital investments associated with a dizzying array of projects, including several — Central 70, I-25 North and the I-25 South Gap among them — that are in varying stages of construction and completion, plus plenty more earmarked for the future.
Westword
Cambiando de Escenario: Amanda Sandoval Has Watched Northwest Denver Change...Fast
Today, September 15, is the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Cambiando de Escenario, or Changing Scenes, is a month-long series that will examine the perspective of local Latino and Hispanic leaders, and how their families, businesses and lives have been affected by an ever-changing Denver. Amanda Sandoval can...
thecentersquare.com
Polis to EPA: Colorado will ‘pursue any legal options’ to avoid reformulated gas requirement
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is opposing a federal action triggered by the Denver metro area's ozone levels that would likely mean higher gas prices. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Polis went so far as to warn of...
No one seems to know who owns this Denver bridge, but everyone's mad about it
DENVER — A pedestrian bridge in Denver is closed because it needs repairs, but repairs can't happen because no one seems to know who owns the bridge. Denverite first reported on the frustration over the closure of the bridge that crosses Cherry Creek where Delgany Street dead-ends. “It’s well-loved...
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
denverite.com
Denver Police mismanaged taxpayer money meant for mental health support
The Denver Police Department (DPD) and Department of Public Safety mismanaged taxpayer dollars they received for a program pairing mental health responders with police officers, according to a report from the Denver Auditor’s Office released Thursday. The report found that the Police Department used grant dollars in prohibited ways,...
coloradopolitics.com
Backers launch campaign to set aside $300 million a year in TABOR funds for affordable housing
Jordan and Jojo McDonald both have good jobs – she's a Medicaid care coordinator and he's a teacher. In January, the couple, who live in a two-bedroom apartment in Park, although both work in Aurora, is expecting their first daughter. They have been pre-approved for a home mortgage, but...
cpr.org
There are lots of vacant storefronts in Downtown Denver. The city — and its boosters — are offering free rent to some businesses who take a chance there
It’s about 9:30 on a Thursday morning, and the buzz at Tea with Tae on Denver’s 16th Street Mall is comfortingly familiar. The espresso machine is going, soothing music is piping through the speakers, and there’s a clutch of people catching up on office chit-chat while they wait for their drinks. This is usually the busiest time of day, according to owner Tae O’Dorisio.
Denver Housing Authority opens affordable housing voucher lottery
Housing Choice Voucher, formerly known as Section 8, is a housing subsidy program that is funded by the federal government to assist very low to low-income families seeking affordable housing.
Aurora reduces new grass with an eye on water conservation
The Aurora City Council has passed a measure that prohibits cool weather grasses on new golf courses and reduces how much grass can be planted around new homes and developments in the city. According to the EPA, 60% of household water usage in arid areas like Colorado goes toward lawns and gardens. Aurora is poised to be a leader on the water conservation front, by dictating where and how thirsty grasses like Kentucky bluegrass can be used. "Aurora is the first municipality in Colorado to take this step," says Greg Baker with Aurora Water. The Aurora City Council approved Mayor Mike Coffman's plan to...
Westword
Art Attack: The Dirty South and Other Delights This Weekend in Denver
It’s a fine weekend for worthwhile shows, beginning with The Dirty South, a mammoth blockbuster about the roots of Black arts and culture, which opens Friday, September 16, with a big hullabaloo at MCA Denver. Contemporary Indigenous art is well represented by new exhibitions in Colorado Springs, DU’s Myhren Gallery and the Dairy Center for the Arts, and the Arvada Center debuts a multi-disciplinary affair that’s all about the ingenuity of process and widening the boundaries of art. A Colorado-centric biennial opening at Grasslands looks like a winner, too, with promising plans for an opening party.
cpr.org
Speed cameras, unpopular but shown to make roads safer, could become a lot more common in Colorado
Speeding is a common factor in the rising numbers of traffic deaths across Colorado, yet the state’s law enforcement agencies are limited in how they can use a proven tool to slow drivers: automated speed cameras. That could change under proposed legislation requested by state Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield.
Denver families in need get emergency inflation relief
(Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver will provide grocery store gift cards to up to 4,000 individuals and families experiencing food insecurity resulting from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
Denver’s medical office market is nation’s ninth largest
(Abby Anaday on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver ranks as the ninth-largest medical office market in the U.S., according to a report from 42 Floors. The metro area’s inventory of 292 medical office buildings totals 19.7 million square feet. About 2.4 million square feet of medical office space was added to the market over the last 10 years — a 14% growth compared to 2012.
Should I be concerned about the smoke rising out of Boulder?
If you were near Rabbit Mountain Friday morning, you may have been concerned after noticing a plume of smoke in the sky, but worry not, because this is simply a part of the prescribed burn conducted by Boulder County officials.
Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
