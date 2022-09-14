Read full article on original website
Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
What do you think will be the final outcome during Coronation Streets dramatic exit week
Well im going for Aadi gets shot protecting Kelly and she leaves thinking that Dev was right about her. Or Gary gets shot and he confesses to Kelly that he killed Rick. I wonder if they’ll have Kelly fatally injured and Gary confessing to her that he killed Rick right before she dies in his arms.
Eastenders -Confused by the "old alfie" story
So we were told the old alfie was back the one originally arrived but then tonight when he made the call it showed us he is a devious as he was 4 years ago then he changed again are we meant to route for him or are they trying to make him into max branning type character.
Coronation Street reveals the outcome of Toyah's murder trial
Spoilers for Coronation Street follow. Coronation Street aired a dramatic episode this evening as viewers found out the verdict of Toyah's murder trial. Earlier this year, Toyah and Imran Habeeb were involved in a car crash after leaving a police station. Imran dragged Toyah out of the car, saving her, but while she was sent off to hospital, Imran suddenly went into cardiac arrest and ultimately died.
Bloodlands star says her character is "lying to everyone" in season 2
Bloodlands series 2 airs tonight after its first season aired last year, and Olivia actress Victoria Smurfit has teased that her character is playing big games this season. Bloodlands follows The Hobbit and Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt as Northern Irish police officer DCI Tom Brannick, who attempts to solve a cold case that he has huge personal ties to. In series two, Smurfit plays the widow of an account whose murder could potentially expose Brannick's secrets. In a Q&A for the series, Smurfit said that Olivia goes toe-to-toe with Brannick and "lies" to pretty much everyone in the series.
Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts
Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
Why has the Emmerdale producers ruined the character of Jamie Tate by turning him into Norman Bates
What was that about tonight. Kim gets a phonecall from Hazel saying that Jamie tried to kill her and now he is on the run. When did Jamie become like this as he was never evil when he was in the show. Alright he did a few bad things which were out of character as that is what it is like living with Kim Tate and Jamie even admitted she was a terrible mother. But now the producers have totally ruined his character by turning him into some evil monster by trying to murder his own mother in law.
Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?
I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
EE - How many times has Phil been married?
I heard them talking about this in an episode the other day, and it surprised me to think how many times Phil has been married. I know there was also a wedidng to Stella in 2007, did they actually get married or did she kill herself before? Then there was apparently a wedding between Phil and Shirley in 2011, but I don't remember the details around this at all??
The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - September 17 - 8pm - ITV1
Will - Cleo, Rain. Week 2 auditions - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/632525-the-voice-2022-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-two.html. Week 3 preview - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633016-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-meet-the-contestants-on-this-weekends-auditions.html. Reminder, if the show is pulled to make way for any Royal coverage, then this thread will roll over to next week. Enjoy, complain or both. The choice is yours.
Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps
EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
Home and Away dropped by Channel 5 on Queen's funeral day
Home and Away will not air on Channel 5 on Monday, September 19. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, a number of broadcast changes have been made to accommodate for news coverage. Since the Queen's funeral will now take place on Monday, Channel 5 has confirmed that...
My So Called Life...
Finally gotten around to watching this and I am in love with it - Claire Danes and the whole cast are brilliant. Yeah, I agree. It was a brilliant show and Claire Danes was just fantastic. It's always been one of my 'cancelled too soon' shows whenever anyone asks. Yeah,...
Ticket to Paradise stars explain how Booksmart reunion helped new movie
Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd have explained how previously working together "definitely helped" when it came to playing best friends in their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The film, which stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as warring exes, reunites the pair on screen for the first time...
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrate pregnancy with Deadpool pic
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting another baby! Lively is pregnant with the couple's fourth child together and took to Instagram to celebrate the exciting news. Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and so far have three daughters together. James was born in December 2014, Inez was born in September 2016 and Betty was born in October 2019. It is unknown what the sex of this fourth child will be, so it's unclear if they are expecting their first son or a fourth daughter.
Celebrity Big Brother - Shilpa Shetty
Unpopular opinion here but after watching her time in the Big Brother house I have to admit I didn't like her very much at all. Snobby and self important who lasted longer in the house then likely expected solely due to the racist incident (which I do think was a disgusting thing to see on screen.)
