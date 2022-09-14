ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
digitalspy.com

Eastenders -Confused by the "old alfie" story

So we were told the old alfie was back the one originally arrived but then tonight when he made the call it showed us he is a devious as he was 4 years ago then he changed again are we meant to route for him or are they trying to make him into max branning type character.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals the outcome of Toyah's murder trial

Spoilers for Coronation Street follow. Coronation Street aired a dramatic episode this evening as viewers found out the verdict of Toyah's murder trial. Earlier this year, Toyah and Imran Habeeb were involved in a car crash after leaving a police station. Imran dragged Toyah out of the car, saving her, but while she was sent off to hospital, Imran suddenly went into cardiac arrest and ultimately died.
James
digitalspy.com

Bloodlands star says her character is "lying to everyone" in season 2

Bloodlands series 2 airs tonight after its first season aired last year, and Olivia actress Victoria Smurfit has teased that her character is playing big games this season. Bloodlands follows The Hobbit and Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt as Northern Irish police officer DCI Tom Brannick, who attempts to solve a cold case that he has huge personal ties to. In series two, Smurfit plays the widow of an account whose murder could potentially expose Brannick's secrets. In a Q&A for the series, Smurfit said that Olivia goes toe-to-toe with Brannick and "lies" to pretty much everyone in the series.
digitalspy.com

Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts

Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
digitalspy.com

Why has the Emmerdale producers ruined the character of Jamie Tate by turning him into Norman Bates

What was that about tonight. Kim gets a phonecall from Hazel saying that Jamie tried to kill her and now he is on the run. When did Jamie become like this as he was never evil when he was in the show. Alright he did a few bad things which were out of character as that is what it is like living with Kim Tate and Jamie even admitted she was a terrible mother. But now the producers have totally ruined his character by turning him into some evil monster by trying to murder his own mother in law.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022

Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
digitalspy.com

Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?

I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
digitalspy.com

EE - How many times has Phil been married?

I heard them talking about this in an episode the other day, and it surprised me to think how many times Phil has been married. I know there was also a wedidng to Stella in 2007, did they actually get married or did she kill herself before? Then there was apparently a wedding between Phil and Shirley in 2011, but I don't remember the details around this at all??
digitalspy.com

The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - September 17 - 8pm - ITV1

Will - Cleo, Rain. Week 2 auditions - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/632525-the-voice-2022-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-two.html. Week 3 preview - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633016-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-meet-the-contestants-on-this-weekends-auditions.html. Reminder, if the show is pulled to make way for any Royal coverage, then this thread will roll over to next week. Enjoy, complain or both. The choice is yours.
digitalspy.com

Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps

EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
InsideHook

Rush Learned a Big Touring Lesson From an Unexpected Source

Over their many decades of activity, Rush inspired countless musicians — from the ways in which they represented the archetypal power trio to their penchant for concept albums and lyrical philosophizing. But despite Rush’s own distinctive sound — including Geddy Lee’s distinctive voice — their approach to music didn’t arrive fully formed. Instead, like countless artists before them, they picked up habits and influences from the musicians they crossed paths with along the way.
ROCK MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Home and Away dropped by Channel 5 on Queen's funeral day

Home and Away will not air on Channel 5 on Monday, September 19. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, a number of broadcast changes have been made to accommodate for news coverage. Since the Queen's funeral will now take place on Monday, Channel 5 has confirmed that...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

My So Called Life...

Finally gotten around to watching this and I am in love with it - Claire Danes and the whole cast are brilliant. Yeah, I agree. It was a brilliant show and Claire Danes was just fantastic. It's always been one of my 'cancelled too soon' shows whenever anyone asks. Yeah,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Ticket to Paradise stars explain how Booksmart reunion helped new movie

Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd have explained how previously working together "definitely helped" when it came to playing best friends in their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The film, which stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as warring exes, reunites the pair on screen for the first time...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrate pregnancy with Deadpool pic

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting another baby! Lively is pregnant with the couple's fourth child together and took to Instagram to celebrate the exciting news. Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and so far have three daughters together. James was born in December 2014, Inez was born in September 2016 and Betty was born in October 2019. It is unknown what the sex of this fourth child will be, so it's unclear if they are expecting their first son or a fourth daughter.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Celebrity Big Brother - Shilpa Shetty

Unpopular opinion here but after watching her time in the Big Brother house I have to admit I didn't like her very much at all. Snobby and self important who lasted longer in the house then likely expected solely due to the racist incident (which I do think was a disgusting thing to see on screen.)
TV & VIDEOS

