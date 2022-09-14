Read full article on original website
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Georgia
South Carolina could not manage to secure its first win in conference play as it fell to Georgia on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 48-7. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) struggled to get anything going offensively as they recorded 306 yards compared to the Bulldogs' (3-0, 1-0) 547 yards.
dawgnation.com
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
Freshman report: Gamecocks versus Bulldogs
The freshman report each week has been all defensive players who have seen the field and that was no different in South Carolina’s game versus Georgia on Saturday afternoon. The one freshman who has been mentioned in every freshman report this season and has become one of the top players on defense is defensive back Nick Emmanwori.
Georgia defense not content even after excellent start to season
Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and outside linebacker Nolan Smith did not want an asterisk put on South Carolina’s only touchdown drive Saturday. The Bulldogs defense prevented the Gamecocks from scoring until only 53 seconds were left in the game, when South Carolina backup quarterback Luke Doty threw on Georgia’s backups and found Traevon Kenion for a 13-yard touchdown. The two Georgia linebackers were both watching from the sidelines when Doty hit Kenion for the score, but following the game, they emphasized that touchdown counts all the same.
Snap Judgments: Georgia football dominates yet again in SEC road victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia’s first trip outside the Peach State this season proved quite sweet for the Bulldogs. No. 1 Georgia roughed up South Carolina on Saturday in what proved to be a 48-0 victory for the road Bulldogs. The win added to what’s been an impressive start to the season for Georgia, which ripped apart South Carolina with 24 first-half points and kept its foot on the throttle in the second half of the team’s blowout win over an FBS foe.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' victory over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Georgia holding a sizable lead early in the third quarter of Saturday’s showdown with South Carolina, Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers took little time to deliver the knockout blow in the form of yet another big play. No. 1 Georgia was up by three...
Beamer discusses South Carolina’s offensive performance
Following the 48-7 loss to Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium, second-year head coach Shane Beamer weighed on another disappointing offensive performance by the South Carolina Gamecocks. Beamer disagreed when asked if a complete revamp was needed on that side of the ball. “It’s not a revamp,” he said....
WLTX.com
Former Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp makes return to Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Muschamp spent nearly five seasons in charge of the South Carolina program, going 28-30 before being fired in-season after his team stumbled to a 2-5 start in the 10-game season of 2020. Saturday's game with Georgia will mark Muschamp's return to Williams-Brice Stadium for the...
Fox News
South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'
The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina
A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks. Tucker (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina fans have apparently seen enough after sloppy first half against Georgia
Some South Carolina fans have already seen enough Saturday against Georgia. The Bulldogs are hammering the Gamecocks 24-0 at halftime. It’s not even as close as the score indicates either. South Carolina is 0-5 on third down, and Spencer Rattler is 10-of-18 for just 93 yards and 1 interception....
South Carolina Gamecocks game day recruiting news and notes
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is in town for an official visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks. TheBigSpur has also arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium, to cover the showdown with No. 1-ranked Georgia. Before kickoff, Harbor and the other recruits on campus are meeting with South Carolina’s coaches. For updates on...
communitytimessc.com
Benedict's Bey Signs Pro Contract With Avides Hurricanes
Benedict College's Ay'Anna Bey has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in Scheeßel, Germany. She recently left Columbia to join the team in Germany. Bey finished her stellar career at Benedict as the Lady Tigers' all-time leading scorer with 2,263 career points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,188. She was a two-time SIAC Player of the Year, several All-Region teams and a pair of All-American teams. During her career, the Lady Tigers won a pair of SIAC Championships and Bey was named MVP of the 2020 SIAC Championship.
communitytimessc.com
SC Legislative Black Caucus Supports Dawn Staley’s Decision To Cancel BYU’s Women’s Basketball Game
Columbia, SC – On behalf of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus (SCLBC), Chairwoman Rep. Patricia Henegan and Chair-Elect Rep. Ivory Thigpen released a letter to Chairman Rep. Adam Morgan and members of the Freedom Caucus, supporting the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach, Dawn Staley’s decision to cancel BYU Women’s basketball game.
blpanthers.com
The Cardiac Cats Get ANOTHER Overtime Win Against Newberry!
The Batesburg-Leesville Panthers JV Football team got the win on overtime Thursday night against Newberry High School. Down fourteen points at the half, the Panthers rattled off twenty-six points in the second half to force overtime where they clinched the win 34-32. Amadre Wooden tallied five touchdowns thanks to a resurgent effort by the offensive line in the second half. The defense came up huge in overtime with a game clinching interception by Brodie Leaphart in the end-zone.
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
coladaily.com
Lexington native Meera Bhonslé ready to represent SC in Miss USA competition
On October 3, a lifelong dream will come true for a Lexington girl as she represents South Carolina on the Miss USA pageant stage. Meera Bhonslé is a first-generation American, a University of South Carolina graduate and a former Cola Daily staff writer, and she is now Miss SC USA.
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
WIS-TV
Richland Two: Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game to have increased security presence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rumor of individuals planning to be disruptive during the Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game led to an investigation Friday. According to Richland Two, school and district administrators, School Resource Officers, and other law enforcement officers from Richland County Sheriff’s Department have thoroughly investigated and have not found evidence to indicate a credible threat.
247Sports
