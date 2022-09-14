Embattled actor Ezra Miller has developed a savior complex, at one point building a “court harem” of mostly young women who were sucked into Miller’s “patriarchal dictatorship,” according to a new report from Vanity Fair. Miller, 29, recently announced they were seeking treatment for complex mental health issues, two years after footage of them appearing to choke a woman in an Icelandic bar first surfaced. While in Iceland, one source told Vanity Fair, Miller would pal around with a 55-year-old Native spiritual adviser named Jasper Young Bear, who would tell Miller they were “the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill [them].” The person added that Miller gathered young people there, preaching “about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah.” Back in Vermont, Miller allegedly incorporated 18-year-old Gibson (formerly Tokata) Iron Eyes into their messianic narrative, with another source explaining, “Ezra is Jesus, and Tokata’s an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse.” A rep for the actor denied Miller and Iron Eyes’ relationship was anything other than platonic.Read it at Vanity Fair

