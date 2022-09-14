ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder After Baltimore Attack Last Month

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Eric Davis was charged with attempted first-degree murder Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 44-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a violent shooting last month, authorities say.

Police arrested Eric Davis after connecting him to the shooting the let a man injured in the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard just before midnight on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Baltimore police.

Officers arrived at the scene that August night to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, and rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

Davis was connected to the attempted killing and arrested on Friday, Sept. 9.

Davis is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

