Watch: Zach Wilson take part in first practice since injury

By Billy Riccette
By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is back on the practice field and in uniform Wednesday, at least in shells. Wilson is throwing the football and taking part in individual drills as he works his way back from the knee injury he suffered in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joe Flacco is still the quarterback for now, but the target for Wilson’s return continues to be Week 4 when the Jets head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

Check out video of Wilson’s first practice, courtesy of Rich Cimini, Will Parkinson and Connor Hughes.

