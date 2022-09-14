The Department of Public Works announced today that the start of a closure on Verona Road at Second Avenue in Penn Hills has been moved to accommodate the contractor’s schedule. Instead of next Monday as originally scheduled, the intersection will now close starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022. The closure, which is expected to end in October 2022, is required for reconstruction of the intersection.

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO