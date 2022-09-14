Read full article on original website
Eastbound Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road Lane Restriction Begins Friday Night in West Mifflin
PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on eastbound Lebanon Church Road (Route 2040) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny will begin Friday night, September 16 weather permitting. Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday night, a single-lane restriction on eastbound Lebanon Church Road between Lebanon Road and Clairton Road will occur...
Route 2040 Broughton Road Improvements Begin Monday in Allegheny County
PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 2040 (Broughton Road) in the Municipality of Bethel Park and South Park Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday night, September 19 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Broughton Road between Library Road (Route 88) and Horning Road weeknights...
Start of Closure on Verona Road in Penn Hills Moved to September 26
The Department of Public Works announced today that the start of a closure on Verona Road at Second Avenue in Penn Hills has been moved to accommodate the contractor’s schedule. Instead of next Monday as originally scheduled, the intersection will now close starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022. The closure, which is expected to end in October 2022, is required for reconstruction of the intersection.
McKees Rocks Bridge construction causing major backups
PITTSBURGH — Rush hour traffic stretched the length of the McKees Rocks Bridge Thursday morning. “It’s just a big mess,” said Mark Anthony, who was among the drivers caught in the mess. “It took me 25 minutes just to get across,” he said. The backups are...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River
Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
Morning Crash On I-79 Slows Traffic
Crews were on the scene of a crash on I-79 in the Cranberry Township area. The one car accident happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lane just before the Route 228 exit. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but there appears to be at least...
Early morning power outages in 2 local communities caused by car crash involving pole
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Over 800 houses in Monroeville and Plum started their days with no power after a car crash involving a pole. The accident happened in the 4600 block of William Penn Highway early Friday. Our crew at the scene saw Duquesne Light working repairs. Channel 11 also...
Armstrong Trails lands $710,000 grant for design of Kiski River railroad bridge
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded $710,000 to Armstrong Trails to design the renovation of the old railroad bridge over the Kiski River in the village of Schenley in Gilpin. Earlier this year, Armstrong County landed a $3.5 million state grant to buy the Kiski Junction Railroad...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
It’s still summer, right? Ice accumulates at Mount Washington summit
Not yet into fall, Mount Washington experienced some winter weather on Thursday morning. With temperatures below freezing, glaze and rime ice accumulated at the summit of the region’s highest peak, observatory meteorologists said. Ice could be seen covering most of the iconic “Mt. Washington Summit” sign. Temperatures...
Proposed development in Sewickley clears borough hurdle, permits still required
A proposed development along Locust Place in Sewickley is one step closer to becoming a reality. Former office buildings in what is colloquially called Sewickley Village are being renovated into chef-owned restaurants, a listening lounge and an apartment, among other developments. Council unanimously voted Sept. 13 to approve a conditional...
Crash knocks out power to thousands of people in the Monroeville area
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A crash knocked out power to hundreds of people in Monroeville for hours on Friday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 22 near the Phantom Fireworks Store. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole, taking the pole and wires down. No injuries were...
PennDOT Replacing Standard ID With Real ID Beginning November
To enhance the security of driver's licenses and identification card products, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be updating design and security features.
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
2 injured in Shaler house fire
Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
Pennsylvania Archery Deer Season Almost Here
HARRISBURG, Pa. – All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag. Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months. But then, that’s...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County Health Department puts residents on notice after citing local restaurant
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department put a consumer alert sticker on the front door of Ragtime Pizza in Duquesne after inspectors found inches of grease, water and fecal matter on the basement floor. “By the time you have fecal matter on the floor, it’s been...
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 4000 block of Route 40 in Buffalo Township at 3:20 p.m. after a school bus was rear-ended by another vehicle.
