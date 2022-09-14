ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Route 2040 Broughton Road Improvements Begin Monday in Allegheny County

PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 2040 (Broughton Road) in the Municipality of Bethel Park and South Park Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday night, September 19 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Broughton Road between Library Road (Route 88) and Horning Road weeknights...
Start of Closure on Verona Road in Penn Hills Moved to September 26

The Department of Public Works announced today that the start of a closure on Verona Road at Second Avenue in Penn Hills has been moved to accommodate the contractor’s schedule. Instead of next Monday as originally scheduled, the intersection will now close starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022. The closure, which is expected to end in October 2022, is required for reconstruction of the intersection.
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River

Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
Morning Crash On I-79 Slows Traffic

Crews were on the scene of a crash on I-79 in the Cranberry Township area. The one car accident happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lane just before the Route 228 exit. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but there appears to be at least...
It’s still summer, right? Ice accumulates at Mount Washington summit

Not yet into fall, Mount Washington experienced some winter weather on Thursday morning. With temperatures below freezing, glaze and rime ice accumulated at the summit of the region’s highest peak, observatory meteorologists said. Ice could be seen covering most of the iconic “Mt. Washington Summit” sign. Temperatures...
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
2 injured in Shaler house fire

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
Pennsylvania Archery Deer Season Almost Here

HARRISBURG, Pa. – All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag. Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months. But then, that’s...
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh

Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
