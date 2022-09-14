Read full article on original website
Who Has The Best Biscuits and Gravy in Town?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Lasagna in Fort Smith So Good That Garfield Would ApproveCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Which Fort Smith Restaurants Have The Best Outdoor Patios?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Where Can You Find a Mega Burrito in Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Restaurant Has The 411 On a Great BLTCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Black Diamonds travel to tame Tahlequah’s Tigers
Sallisaw goes on the road tonight to tame the Tigers at Doc Wadley Stadium in the Black Diamonds’ final non-district game of the season. Reclassification has moved Tahlequah (0-2) into Class 6A-II competition this year, and the Tigers return seven starters from last year, including all four of the Tigers’ top receivers. Tahlequah’s offense relies on multiple formations that new starting…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Vian Finishes Fourth in Lady Tiger Shootout
LEA LESSLEY SPORTS WRITER Vian’s final-inning rally fell short Saturday afternoon as Spiro hung on for an 8-7 win over the Lady Wolverines in the third-place game of the Central Lady Tiger Shootout. Vian trailed 8-4 entering the top of the fifth inning. Halli Russell led off the at-bat with a walk and scored on Lakaila Drew’s RBI triple to the gap in left center field. A pitch hit Maci Smith…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Muldrow visits Spiro in final non-district game
Unbeaten Muldrow takes it 3-0 record to LeFlore County Friday night to take on undefeated Spiro (2-0) in its final nondistrict game of the season. Kickoff inside McClain Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. Muldrow moved to 3-0 for the season last week with a 38-17 road win at Sallisaw and Spiro is 2-0 after topping Pocola 35-8. Last season Spiro edged Muldrow 41-35 inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Central looks for 2nd win against Roland tonight
Central is looking forward to its first contest against Class 2A Roland at 7 p.m. today in a non-district game at Tiger Stadium. Tigers head coach Jeremy Thompson knows tonight’s game is special, as he welcomes the Rangers (0-2) to Central for the inaugural game between these Sequoyah County schools.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sequoyah County Sports Calendar:
All teams listed are high school teams and all schedules are subject to change. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 •Muldrow football team at Spiro (7 p.m.) •Sallisaw football team at Tahlequah (7 p.m.) •Gore football team at Savanna (7 p.m.) •Gans football team vs. Midway (7 p.m.) •Webbers Falls football team at Oaks Mission (7 p.m.) •Vian football team: open date SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 •Sallisaw softball team at Inola Tournament (To Be Determined) MONDAY, SEPT. 19 •Vian softball team at…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD
Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Bobby Petrino’s Downfall Ranks Among Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Arkansas Football History
As it has every year since 2005, with the exception of the weird 2020 COVID year, the Arkansas football program will host an FCS team for a non-conference game Saturday. Usually a cupcake that the Razorbacks put away easily before the band’s halftime performance, this year’s matchup brings not only a tough opponent — Missouri State is No. 5 in the FCS rankings — but also intriguing storylines.
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
One transported after semi hits tractor
An unidentified 16-year-old male was transported to Northeastern Health System hospital in Sallisaw and then air-lifted to another hospital after being struck by a semi on Thursday afternoon near Sallisaw Creek. The 16-year-old male was operating a Kubota tractor on Hwy. 64 when the driver of the semi struck him from behind for unknown reasons. Sallisaw Police and firefighters responded to the…
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
Hartshorne man killed in Latimer County crash
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Hartshorne man died in an early morning crash Thursday just west of Wilburton.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Host contract extended for Brushy Creek Lake Camp
Brushy Creek Lake Camp will have a host until June 30, 2023, aer the Sallisaw City Commission voted Monday to extend its agreement with current camp host LaHoma Jones. “Our relationship with Mrs. Jones and her husband, Randy, acting as our camp host has worked very well. We couldn’t be happier with what they’ve done up there,” Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton told the commissioners. “They…
anadisgoi.com
The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m.
