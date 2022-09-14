Read full article on original website
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Black Diamonds travel to tame Tahlequah’s Tigers
Sallisaw goes on the road tonight to tame the Tigers at Doc Wadley Stadium in the Black Diamonds’ final non-district game of the season. Reclassification has moved Tahlequah (0-2) into Class 6A-II competition this year, and the Tigers return seven starters from last year, including all four of the Tigers’ top receivers. Tahlequah’s offense relies on multiple formations that new starting…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Central looks for 2nd win against Roland tonight
Central is looking forward to its first contest against Class 2A Roland at 7 p.m. today in a non-district game at Tiger Stadium. Tigers head coach Jeremy Thompson knows tonight’s game is special, as he welcomes the Rangers (0-2) to Central for the inaugural game between these Sequoyah County schools.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sequoyah County Sports Calendar:
All teams listed are high school teams and all schedules are subject to change. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 •Muldrow football team at Spiro (7 p.m.) •Sallisaw football team at Tahlequah (7 p.m.) •Gore football team at Savanna (7 p.m.) •Gans football team vs. Midway (7 p.m.) •Webbers Falls football team at Oaks Mission (7 p.m.) •Vian football team: open date SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 •Sallisaw softball team at Inola Tournament (To Be Determined) MONDAY, SEPT. 19 •Vian softball team at…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Muldrow visits Spiro in final non-district game
Unbeaten Muldrow takes it 3-0 record to LeFlore County Friday night to take on undefeated Spiro (2-0) in its final nondistrict game of the season. Kickoff inside McClain Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. Muldrow moved to 3-0 for the season last week with a 38-17 road win at Sallisaw and Spiro is 2-0 after topping Pocola 35-8. Last season Spiro edged Muldrow 41-35 inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD
Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
Downtown Tulsa prepares for new music festival in October
TULSA, Okla. — A new music festival is coming to Tulsa. The Fur Shop has partnered with Carter Combs of Project Records to create Fur Fest. The event is scheduled on Oct. 8 at the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa. Event organizers hope to provide a fun, friendly environment to enjoy live music in Tulsa.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
Do not wait at TIA for Iron Maiden, band sold 747
TULSA, Okla. — Iron Maiden returns to Tulsa on Thursday September 15th for their latest performance at the BOK Center, but unlike the last time they came to Tulsa, the arrival will not be a jumbo as the jet they arrived on. Fans lined the southern end of the...
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
anadisgoi.com
The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
