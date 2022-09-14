ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vian, OK

Comments / 0

Related
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Black Diamonds travel to tame Tahlequah’s Tigers

Sallisaw goes on the road tonight to tame the Tigers at Doc Wadley Stadium in the Black Diamonds’ final non-district game of the season. Reclassification has moved Tahlequah (0-2) into Class 6A-II competition this year, and the Tigers return seven starters from last year, including all four of the Tigers’ top receivers. Tahlequah’s offense relies on multiple formations that new starting…
TAHLEQUAH, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Central looks for 2nd win against Roland tonight

Central is looking forward to its first contest against Class 2A Roland at 7 p.m. today in a non-district game at Tiger Stadium. Tigers head coach Jeremy Thompson knows tonight’s game is special, as he welcomes the Rangers (0-2) to Central for the inaugural game between these Sequoyah County schools.
ROLAND, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sequoyah County Sports Calendar:

All teams listed are high school teams and all schedules are subject to change. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 •Muldrow football team at Spiro (7 p.m.) •Sallisaw football team at Tahlequah (7 p.m.) •Gore football team at Savanna (7 p.m.) •Gans football team vs. Midway (7 p.m.) •Webbers Falls football team at Oaks Mission (7 p.m.) •Vian football team: open date SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 •Sallisaw softball team at Inola Tournament (To Be Determined) MONDAY, SEPT. 19 •Vian softball team at…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Muldrow visits Spiro in final non-district game

Unbeaten Muldrow takes it 3-0 record to LeFlore County Friday night to take on undefeated Spiro (2-0) in its final nondistrict game of the season. Kickoff inside McClain Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. Muldrow moved to 3-0 for the season last week with a 38-17 road win at Sallisaw and Spiro is 2-0 after topping Pocola 35-8. Last season Spiro edged Muldrow 41-35 inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog…
MULDROW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Vian, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Vian, OK
Sports
Tulsa, OK
Sports
sequoyahcountytimes.com

SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD

Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information

City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Sports Writer#Lincoln Christain
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications

A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
anadisgoi.com

The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m.
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy