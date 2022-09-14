Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley Grill Club serves up breakfast
TULSA, Okla. — A unique Tulsa high school club is making sure students’ bellies are full before they get to class. Bishop Kelley High School’s Grill Club had its second meeting Thursday morning on their campus near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road, where students served up breakfast before the start of school.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
news9.com
Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust
Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
bartlesvilleradio.com
National Indian Taco Championship
Lunch is served Oct. 1 because the National Indian Taco Championship is back in Pawhuska. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day is filled with vendors, music, Indian Dance, a drum contest and more. All Indian tacos are sold by the contestants. If you cannot cook an Indian Taco...
KTUL
2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
Do not wait at TIA for Iron Maiden, band sold 747
TULSA, Okla. — Iron Maiden returns to Tulsa on Thursday September 15th for their latest performance at the BOK Center, but unlike the last time they came to Tulsa, the arrival will not be a jumbo as the jet they arrived on. Fans lined the southern end of the...
News On 6
34-Year-Old Time Capsule Discovered During Sand Springs School Remodel
A time capsule created by the Sand Springs Class of 1988 was discovered this week while remodeling the school. The plan is to get the class together to go through the contents. Sand Springs Public Schools superintendent Sherry Durkee said the capsule was made up of a cardboard box. It was dug up during construction at the old 9th Grade Center, which is being converted into the district’s administrative building.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford. Tulsa...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Social media tips leads to the arrest of two alleged copper wire thieves in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire, thanks to leads from social media viewers. Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department shared surveillance pictures of two people using an ATV to steal copper wire near 31st and Harvard last month. Tips from social media...
Police identify Sand Springs students killed, injured in crash
Around 12:225 p.m., police got a call that a car carrying five people rolled over near Park Road and Colony Circle.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
GRDA Police release name of Illinois River drowning victim
The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reporting that Andrix Sangerman, 21, of Tulsa, was the individual who drowned in the Illinois River on Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. According to GRDA Police, Sangerman, who could not swim, was wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area at approximately 11:30 a.m. when he went under and did not resurface. GRDA Police responded to…
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
sapulpatimes.com
Route 66 Blowout: Bigger and Better than Ever
Few towns enjoy cruising and showing off cars, pick-ups and motorcycles as much as Sapulpa does all year around – located on Route 66, naturally! The 33rd Annual Route 66 Blowout Car Show & Festival, hosted by its Main Street Association on Sep 9th-10th, encouraged people to cruise up and down Dewey Ave (Route 66) and Main Street on Friday night and please, show off their vehicles on Saturday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
Tulsa police identify man killed in early morning Tulsa shooting
Officers say the victim was in critical condition and taken to the hospital for his injuries. Since the victim came out of surgery, he is expected to be okay.
KTUL
Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
