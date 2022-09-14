ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mounds, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information

City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley Grill Club serves up breakfast

TULSA, Okla. — A unique Tulsa high school club is making sure students’ bellies are full before they get to class. Bishop Kelley High School’s Grill Club had its second meeting Thursday morning on their campus near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road, where students served up breakfast before the start of school.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust

Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

National Indian Taco Championship

Lunch is served Oct. 1 because the National Indian Taco Championship is back in Pawhuska. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day is filled with vendors, music, Indian Dance, a drum contest and more. All Indian tacos are sold by the contestants. If you cannot cook an Indian Taco...
PAWHUSKA, OK
KTUL

2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
PRYOR, OK
News On 6

34-Year-Old Time Capsule Discovered During Sand Springs School Remodel

A time capsule created by the Sand Springs Class of 1988 was discovered this week while remodeling the school. The plan is to get the class together to go through the contents. Sand Springs Public Schools superintendent Sherry Durkee said the capsule was made up of a cardboard box. It was dug up during construction at the old 9th Grade Center, which is being converted into the district’s administrative building.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford. Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

GRDA Police release name of Illinois River drowning victim

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reporting that Andrix Sangerman, 21, of Tulsa, was the individual who drowned in the Illinois River on Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. According to GRDA Police, Sangerman, who could not swim, was wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area at approximately 11:30 a.m. when he went under and did not resurface. GRDA Police responded to…
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications

A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
sapulpatimes.com

Route 66 Blowout: Bigger and Better than Ever

Few towns enjoy cruising and showing off cars, pick-ups and motorcycles as much as Sapulpa does all year around – located on Route 66, naturally! The 33rd Annual Route 66 Blowout Car Show & Festival, hosted by its Main Street Association on Sep 9th-10th, encouraged people to cruise up and down Dewey Ave (Route 66) and Main Street on Friday night and please, show off their vehicles on Saturday.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
OWASSO, OK

