Burn ban enforced in Sebastian County
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Judge David Hudson issued a burn ban for residents in Sebastian County on Friday, Sept. 16. The enforced burn ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash, debris and all other materials during extremely dry conditions. Judge Hudson stated that the burn ban is in place...
Lake View Road is obscured by lime dust, residents complain
Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
Crews Respond To Major Collision In Eufaula On Highway 69
Eufaula Fire Department is on the scene of a major collision on Highway 69's Northbound lane in Eufaula. The collision is in a construction area, just north of a Love's Travel Stop, EFD said. Crews are working to clear the wreck and open the highway. EFD says to allow for...
Greenwood beginning construction on Highway 10 overlay
Work began on an overlay on Highway 10 spur Wednesday night. The construction was announced Wednesday night during Mayor Doug Kinslow's Facebook Live. Kinslow said construction will happen nightly, and he asked that people drive safely. Kinslow also added that in a few weeks, construction will begin on sidewalks in...
Free rabies clinic held at Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library
A free rabies clinic was held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library in Sallisaw, hosted by Forever Friends Humane Society, and sponsored by Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health, City of Tahlequah and Petco Loved Pets. Free rabies and yearly vaccines were given, along with microchips, deworming, nail trimming and free city license; which also…
Speed patrols
The Sallisaw Police Department will be conducting speed and traffic enforcement on all of Taylor Drive and Dogwood from Cherokee north to city limits from Sept. 14 to 21.
Sallisaw debuts new fire engine
Sallisaw has a new fire engine to serve the community. e 2022 E1 Typhoon Fire Pumper was recently purchased by the city. The new pumper replaces a 1991 E1 unit, which will be moved to a reserve pumper. “We were fortunate to find this unit on the lot and ready for purchase,” said Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton. “We had been researching purchasing a new unit for about three years now. Back in…
Beaver Lake Fire responding to pick-up vs motorcycle crash
ROGERS, Ark. — Beaver Lake Fire Department (BLFD) is working on a motorcycle and pick-up crash. BLFD, Mercy and Benton County Sheriff's Office are working a pick up vs motorcycle crash at Hwy 12 and Beaver Shores Rd. They say the patient is being flown out. This is a...
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
Arrest warrant issued for former vape shop employee accused of embezzlement
A warrant of arrest has been issued for a Sallisaw resident accused of embezzling from a local vape shop. Andrea “Andy” R. Brown, 31, was charged Sept. 12 in Sequoyah County District Court and a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest the same day, according to court records. Sallisaw Police officer Caleb Dotson reported on Aug. 31 he responded to Vapor Maven on Cherokee Street regarding two…
Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening
TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
Muldrow town administrator fired
Muldrow town trustees and city hall department heads have begun trying to chart a course without a road map through the logistical and administrative minefield left unattended following Thursday night's abrupt firing of Town Administrator Matt Duke. That muddled journey began Monday afternoon at a special meeting of the town’s board of trustees when the board and city hall hierarchy addressed…
12 Step Fellowship sale is Sept. 24
The 12 Step Fellowship 2nd annual outdoor sale will be held on Saturday, Sept, 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be all kinds of household goods. The sale will be held on Hwy. 100, right on the curve headed towards Tahlequah, follow the signs from Mcquick’s. “It’s going to be a great weekend to get out, hope to see you there,” organizer Melani Davis said.
Sallisaw woman arrested after she reports Vian assault
A Sallisaw woman is facing a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly accused a man of stealing her marijuana and then allegedly assaulted him with a knife. Cailynne Bohannon, 19, was charged Sept. 6 in Sequoyah County District Court and received an $11,000 bond. She is now scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Kyle…
UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
One transported after semi hits tractor
An unidentified 16-year-old male was transported to Northeastern Health System hospital in Sallisaw and then air-lifted to another hospital after being struck by a semi on Thursday afternoon near Sallisaw Creek. The 16-year-old male was operating a Kubota tractor on Hwy. 64 when the driver of the semi struck him from behind for unknown reasons. Sallisaw Police and firefighters responded to the…
