At 9 a.m. on June 14, eight days after the Normandy invasion, Lieutenant Commander Draper Kauffman and his team of frogmen motored in four landing craft toward the calm, turquoise, saltwater lagoon of Saipan. The men wore swimming trunks and were covered from head to toe in blue paint to provide camouflage in Saipan’s lagoon. Some wore knee pads and baby blue canvas shoes for crawling over the sharp coral reef. Lashed to their belts were sheave knives, as well as small charges of rubber-cased explosives for detonating mines.It was the first large-scale daylight operation by the Navy’s Underwater Demolition...

