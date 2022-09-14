ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Without the Heroic WWII Frogmen There Would Be No Navy SEALs

At 9 a.m. on June 14, eight days after the Normandy invasion, Lieutenant Commander Draper Kauffman and his team of frogmen motored in four landing craft toward the calm, turquoise, saltwater lagoon of Saipan. The men wore swimming trunks and were covered from head to toe in blue paint to provide camouflage in Saipan’s lagoon. Some wore knee pads and baby blue canvas shoes for crawling over the sharp coral reef. Lashed to their belts were sheave knives, as well as small charges of rubber-cased explosives for detonating mines.It was the first large-scale daylight operation by the Navy’s Underwater Demolition...
Person
Suzanne Gordon
Navy flies Buddhist flag aboard ship for first time

A Buddhist pennant appeared on a Navy ship earlier this week for the first time in the sea service’s history, the Navy announced. The blue and white flag became one of the four official Navy religious pennants after U.S. Fleet Forces Command chaplain Capt. Brian Stamm put the banner into service in August.
Fighting Blind: The Army Is Preparing to Battle Without GPS

How would the Army fight if it were blinded by a successful GPS jamming attack? One solution lies in a program called the Mounted Assured Positioning Navigation Timing Systems (MAPS). The U.S. Army has spent years preparing to operate in a “GPS denied” environment, meaning a combat scenario in which...
Arlington’s Confederate Memorial should go, commission says

The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled, a panel of officials recommended on Thursday in their third and final report on renaming U.S. military bases, buildings, streets, and monuments that honor the Confederacy. The Naming Commission, which was established by the 2021 Defense Authorization Act to address...
US honors 82,000 missing service members on National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Every year on the third Friday of September, America observes National POW/MIA Recognition Day, as a day of recognition for those missing servicemen and women who never returned home from the battlefield. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s (DPAA) current estimates, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War,...
The gore of war

Back in April, I wrote about attending an event for veterans-turned-authors where former Marine Cpl. Kacy Tellessen talked about his Iraq War book Freaks of a Feather: A Marine Grunt’s Memoir. Every service member, especially those who’ve served in war, has a book’s worth of stories. When I spoke with Tellessen, I immediately knew the book he wrote must be a good one.
