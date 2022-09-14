Related
The American Legion turns 103: A brief history of the organization formed to aid WWI veterans
America’s boldest advocate for military veterans is celebrating 103 years of service. Congress officially chartered the American Legion on Sept. 16, 1919, to serve veterans, service members and communities following World War I. The group quickly evolved from "war-weary" veterans to "one of the most influential nonprofit groups in...
Ex-soldier said he enlisted in the Army to become 'more proficient in killing' Black people, authorities allege
A former soldier who is federally charged with lying in his application for a security clearance said he enlisted in the Army so he’d be “more proficient in killing” Black people, prosecutors allege. Killian M. Ryan, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, held the rank...
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
Without the Heroic WWII Frogmen There Would Be No Navy SEALs
At 9 a.m. on June 14, eight days after the Normandy invasion, Lieutenant Commander Draper Kauffman and his team of frogmen motored in four landing craft toward the calm, turquoise, saltwater lagoon of Saipan. The men wore swimming trunks and were covered from head to toe in blue paint to provide camouflage in Saipan’s lagoon. Some wore knee pads and baby blue canvas shoes for crawling over the sharp coral reef. Lashed to their belts were sheave knives, as well as small charges of rubber-cased explosives for detonating mines.It was the first large-scale daylight operation by the Navy’s Underwater Demolition...
Navy flies Buddhist flag aboard ship for first time
A Buddhist pennant appeared on a Navy ship earlier this week for the first time in the sea service’s history, the Navy announced. The blue and white flag became one of the four official Navy religious pennants after U.S. Fleet Forces Command chaplain Capt. Brian Stamm put the banner into service in August.
Fighting Blind: The Army Is Preparing to Battle Without GPS
How would the Army fight if it were blinded by a successful GPS jamming attack? One solution lies in a program called the Mounted Assured Positioning Navigation Timing Systems (MAPS). The U.S. Army has spent years preparing to operate in a “GPS denied” environment, meaning a combat scenario in which...
Arlington’s Confederate Memorial should go, commission says
The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled, a panel of officials recommended on Thursday in their third and final report on renaming U.S. military bases, buildings, streets, and monuments that honor the Confederacy. The Naming Commission, which was established by the 2021 Defense Authorization Act to address...
Fort Drum names barracks in honor of Sen. Bob Dole
A barracks that houses soldiers at Fort Drum has been named in honor of the late Sen. Robert Dole, an original member of the 10th Mountain Division who served during World War II.
US honors 82,000 missing service members on National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Every year on the third Friday of September, America observes National POW/MIA Recognition Day, as a day of recognition for those missing servicemen and women who never returned home from the battlefield. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s (DPAA) current estimates, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War,...
The gore of war
Back in April, I wrote about attending an event for veterans-turned-authors where former Marine Cpl. Kacy Tellessen talked about his Iraq War book Freaks of a Feather: A Marine Grunt’s Memoir. Every service member, especially those who’ve served in war, has a book’s worth of stories. When I spoke with Tellessen, I immediately knew the book he wrote must be a good one.
