Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville Metro Animal Services having free adoptions, waiving reclaim fees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to being at max capacity, Louisville Metro Animals Services are making all adoptions free and waiving reclaim fees. Courtesy of Friends of Metro Animal Services and the Pay It Forward program, all approved adopters will have their fees waived. In addition, every dog adoption will include a large bag of food.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bardstown Bourbon Festival kicks off 3 days of bourbon, music and food on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bourbon Capital of the World is preparing for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The festival starts this weekend in Bardstown. It will feature the popular bourbon tasting dinner, along with the usual favorites including bourbon, music and food. The festival also includes the World Championship Bourbon...
WHAS11

Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
LOUISVILLE, KY

