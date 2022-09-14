Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
WLKY.com
Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
wdrb.com
'It's devastating' | Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
wdrb.com
'Extremely scary' | LMAS issues dire warning, waiving fees as shelter reaches max capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free adoptions and waiving reclaim fees for unclaimed pets as its shelter reaches maximum capacity. But the shelter is also issuing a dire warning, saying it's so full it's placing dogs in hallways to make space. It's gotten so bad, it may not be a "no-kill" shelter for much longer.
wdrb.com
Family searches for answers, justice for 7-year-old who died while in Louisville foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Still grieving her young son's death, a Lexington mother wants justice for her son, speaking out about the matter following the coroner's office determined a cause and manner of death for the young boy, who died while in state care in Louisville. Holding a stone memorial...
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
wdrb.com
'She was a spitfire' | Family helps unveil statue of famous relative, 'Rosie the Riveter,' in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new statue of an iconic working woman from southern Indiana now sits along the Ohio River. A statue of "Rosie the Riveter" was unveiled in Ashland Park Friday afternoon by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The statue celebrates the town of Clarksville's connection to...
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
wdrb.com
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services having free adoptions, waiving reclaim fees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to being at max capacity, Louisville Metro Animals Services are making all adoptions free and waiving reclaim fees. Courtesy of Friends of Metro Animal Services and the Pay It Forward program, all approved adopters will have their fees waived. In addition, every dog adoption will include a large bag of food.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
wdrb.com
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
wdrb.com
Bardstown Bourbon Festival kicks off 3 days of bourbon, music and food on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bourbon Capital of the World is preparing for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The festival starts this weekend in Bardstown. It will feature the popular bourbon tasting dinner, along with the usual favorites including bourbon, music and food. The festival also includes the World Championship Bourbon...
wdrb.com
Proposed changes to camping in Louisville public spaces causes heated discussion among lawmakers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A camping ordinance is stirring up emotional debate among Louisville lawmakers. The ordinance was first made publicly known last week, and assigned to the Parks Committee. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance...
wdrb.com
The returning River Days Festival celebrates the river town of West Point, Kentucky
WEST POINT, Ky (WDRB) -- West Point, Kentucky invites you to their River Days Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned out how you can be entertained all weekend. After a two year hiatus, River Days Festival returns to West Point, Kentucky September 15th through the 17th. The beautiful Veterans Memorial Park...
Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
