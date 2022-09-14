ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

texarkanafyi.com

This Weekend in Texarkana – September 16 & 17

Here is our weekly weekend rundown of events, activities, and live music in Texarkana for the weekend of September 16 & 17, 2022, thanks to Crossties in downtown, and Hobbs Manufactured Homes on the loop. Check all of this out!. On Saturday, September 16 it is the 27th annual Ride...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Temporary Ice Skating Rink Coming to Hope This Holiday Season

The upcoming holiday season will be here before you know it and thanks to the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotions Commission's regular meeting this week, residents of the community will enjoy a temporary ice skating rink. Board members are planning to test what they call an "artificial" ice skating rink...
HOPE, AR
q973radio.com

Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!

We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

When does it cool off for good?

The summer of 2022 ended up being one of the hottest summers on record. For records dating all the way back to the 1870s, this ended up being the fourth hottest. Recently, we have seen lots of rain and cooler temperatures. Earlier this week, Shreveport dropped into the 50s for the first time since May. Unfortunately, we are not quite done with the summer heat as most of the next few weeks will see highs in the 90s. That may make you wonder when will we cool off for good.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude

BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Boil Water Notice in Effect for Parts of Texarkana Arkansas

TWU has issued a “Boil Water” notice for residences and businesses east of East St,. south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, in Texarkana,. Arkansas as a precautionary measure after a water main break caused a drop in normal pressure. Press...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake

For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

