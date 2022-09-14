ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii vaccine providers are seeing strong demand for new Omicron-fighting booster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health says it’s seeing strong demand for the COVID bivalent boosters made by Pfizer and Moderna. A DOH spokesperson says healthcare providers gave out more than 11,000 doses since they were available last Friday, but officials expect that number to be higher because many doses are not reported to the state.
WGAU

Young girl found alive after alleged abduction in Hawaii, manhunt underway

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — A 15-year-old girl who had been reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint by a masked man on Friday escaped from her captor and was brought to safety Saturday. Police are now looking for 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi for the alleged kidnapping and other outstanding warrants, according to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Are there big cats in Georgia?

HNN News Brief (Sept. 16, 2022):. -- Man accused in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder appeared in court on Friday. -- Enrollment continues to drop at Hawaii's public schools. -- The city says it has replenished its supply of toilet paper for public parks. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 16, 2022)
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Returning trades to bring more showers, humidity

Trade winds will kick up Sunday as a wetter trade wind pattern takes over but back to classic trades next week. Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Updated: Sep....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
