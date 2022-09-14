Read full article on original website
WDSU
$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
WDSU
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed
New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
wxxv25.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s searching for suspect wanted for bond jumping
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance to locate Christopher Hoda. Investigators say he is wanted on a felony warrant for Bond Jumping. Hoda is known to frequent the Saucier/Lizana area. Please use caution and do not approach. Investigators say he is considered a danger to the public.
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
Slidell car dealership employee charged after reportedly shooting, killing coworker during argument
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
Victim identified in deadly dealership shooting; suspect in custody
The shooting happened after a fight between two employees at the dealership. The victim later died. The supsect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
One dead in Slidell car dealership shooting; suspect in custody
The shooting happened after a fight between two employees at the dealership. The victim later died. The supsect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
Distress call turned violent after boater reportedly fired shots at Coast Guard helicopter
As the aircrew attempted to lower down a radio to the person, they reportedly pointed what looked like a gun at the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard
Two teens face myriad of charges in carjacking case
District Attorney Jason Williams announced the Special Grand Jury indictment decisions in the attempted murder and carjacking case of 59-year-old Scott Toups.
WDSU
Bogalusa police issue arrest warrants in 2021 murder case
The Bogalusa Police Department has issued arrest warrants linked to a 2021 murder case. Detectives said Typolia Peters was killed on Aug. 8, 2021, in a shooting at the former Highland Park apartment complex. Arrest warrants have been issued for Broderick Chatmon Jr., 21, of Boglausa, according to police. Police...
WDSU
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
WLOX
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla. as the victim of a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers arrived to the scene of the accident at around 6:30 a.m. It was...
Mississippi deputy injured during police pursuit of suspect in stolen car. Two arrested on multiple charges.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community. Contact was made with a vehicle matching the description used...
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
Couple with knife robs victim of his gun
New Orleans Police say a man was held at knifepoint early this morning near the coroner of Canal Street and Convention Center Blvd. The 34-year-old victim told investigators a man and woman robbed him shortly after 5:00am.
NOLA.com
53-year-old Mandeville woman killed in I-12 wreck near Slidell
A Mandeville woman was fatally injured in an SUV wreck Thursday when she veered off Interstate 12 near Slidell and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said. Michelle Gallien, 53, was westbound near U.S. 11 just before 8 a.m. when her 2020 GMC Acadia left the highway, descended an embankment and crashed.
WDSU
NOPD searches for attempted murder suspect that is considered armed and dangerous
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times in the French Quarter on Aug. 21. According to police, the wanted suspect is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times at Bienville and North Rampart Street.
