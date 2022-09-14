ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

WDSU

$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed

New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
SLIDELL, LA
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa police issue arrest warrants in 2021 murder case

The Bogalusa Police Department has issued arrest warrants linked to a 2021 murder case. Detectives said Typolia Peters was killed on Aug. 8, 2021, in a shooting at the former Highland Park apartment complex. Arrest warrants have been issued for Broderick Chatmon Jr., 21, of Boglausa, according to police. Police...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
METAIRIE, LA
WLOX

Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla. as the victim of a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers arrived to the scene of the accident at around 6:30 a.m. It was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WWL

Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

53-year-old Mandeville woman killed in I-12 wreck near Slidell

A Mandeville woman was fatally injured in an SUV wreck Thursday when she veered off Interstate 12 near Slidell and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said. Michelle Gallien, 53, was westbound near U.S. 11 just before 8 a.m. when her 2020 GMC Acadia left the highway, descended an embankment and crashed.
MANDEVILLE, LA

