Port Gibson defeated Murrah in overtime on Friday
Port Gibson High School football team got a 20-12 overtime victory over Murrah on Friday. The Blue Waves scored from a five-yard fumble recovery by Walker Wright, a 93-yard interception return by Damion Miller, and a short touchdown run by Jeremiah Christian. Christian also scored the two-point conversion in overtime.
ACCS defeated the Flashes 37-8 on Friday
St. Aloysius fell to Adams County Christian School on Friday 37-8 in a hard fought battle. The match was a heavily defensive game for most of the first half where the game remained scoreless until midway of the second quarter. Jax Oglesby got a big sack in the first quarter and Padre Gray Jr came away with a clutch interception.
Madison High School (Tallulah) knocked off Lafayette Renaissance Charter 26-6 on Thursday
Madison High School in Tallulah picked up their second straight win on Thursday in a 26-6 victory over Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy. Jeremiah Marshall showed out in the win as he picked up two receiving touchdowns from 70 and 20 yards out that were thrown by quarterback Deuce Bolden. Bolden also had two rushing touchdowns as he finished with a total of four scores.
Missy Gators won their fifth straight game on Thursday
The Vicksburg High School Missy Gators volleyball team finished off Raymond in three sets on Thursday (25-9, 25-14 and 25-21). “It was a great game of communication, moving, attacking the ball and a lot of hustling with a solid defense,” VHS Head Coach Deborah Brown said. Lexi and Lili...
First JSU home game of 2022 season to bring big businesses and big traffic
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State's first home game of the season is expected to cause travel impacts for fans and businesses Saturday. The challenge for fans will be to get to Veterans Memorial Stadium before the festivities. JSU football fans know to park early in the rapidly-filling stadium lots...
Second-Half Push Lifts #11 JSU Past GSU
JACKSON, Miss. | The Grambling State University football team refused to back down in the opening half on Saturday afternoon, but 11th-ranked Jackson State imposed its will and flexed its muscles in a 24-point third quarter in a 66-24 home-opener victory in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
St. Aloysius picked up their second district win a row on Saturday
St. Aloysius got their second district win in a row on Saturday in a 7-3 victory over Central Hinds. The Lady Cougars found themselves ahead 2-0 by the end of the second inning until the Lady Flashes stepped up in the third. A walk got St. Al on the board,...
Mississippi Comeback Wings Are Tailgating Treasures
It’s tailgating season throughout the Magnolia State and it doesn’t matter if you’re a college football enthusiast or an NFL fan or both, the biggest games of the year deserve the most delicious recipes tossed up on the tailgate. And it certainly doesn’t matter if you and...
Jackson State's Travis Hunter NIL Deal with HBCU Legend Michael Strahan's Brands
Jackson State's cornerback and freshman phenom, Travis Hunter, signs NIL deal to promote HBCU legend Michael Strahan's brands.
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents
The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
The Crisis in Jackson Won’t Keep
Almost two weeks after the water pressure dropped in Jackson, Miss., things are slowly returning to normal. The water crisis, moving in slow motion for decades thanks to the city’s crumbling infrastructure, came to a head on August 30 when heavy rains caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks and cut service to the city’s main water treatment plant. Jackson was already under a boil-water advisory—now, many residents could not get anything from their tap, and location and luck played huge factors in who experienced the most impact.
Teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old girl was shot and is behind bars after an incident at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She […]
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
Rae Sremmurd Follow Trae Tha Truth By Helping Mississippi Families Amid Water Crisis
Rae Sremmurd have enlisted the support of their fans to impact the ongoing water crisis in their home state of Mississippi. In a tweet on Thursday (September 15), rapper Swae Lee revealed the group had collected more than two trucks-loads of bottled water, to be delivered to families in need in the state’s capital, Jackson.
Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
Mississippi woman indicted in April shooting that involved grandmother, boyfriend
A Mississippi woman has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence after reportedly shooting her grandmother and boyfriend. Keonna Rogers, 23, of Vicksburg, is accused of the shooting that reportedly happened during an argument at a home on South Street in Vicksburg. Police reports say the shooting took...
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
