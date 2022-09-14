Read full article on original website
Indiana football: It’s just Like This(!!!)
It can never just be simple. Indiana is simply averse to a normal football game, that would upset the natural order of things. If the Hoosiers played a normal football game, it’d cause a rift in spacetime like the finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation. No, the Hoosiers...
3 Things: Indiana Beats Western Kentucky 33-30 in Overtime
Indiana is a handful of big plays away from being 0-3 to start the 2022 campaign, but enters week 4 undefeated after a dramatic overtime victory over Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers tried to set the tone early this year with some big hits, racking up multiple unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness calls on the first drive alone. It was clear early on that they had not forgotten last year’s two point loss in Bowling Green and wanted their first win over a Big Ten program today.
