Indiana is a handful of big plays away from being 0-3 to start the 2022 campaign, but enters week 4 undefeated after a dramatic overtime victory over Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers tried to set the tone early this year with some big hits, racking up multiple unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness calls on the first drive alone. It was clear early on that they had not forgotten last year’s two point loss in Bowling Green and wanted their first win over a Big Ten program today.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO