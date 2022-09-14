Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had quite a bit to say regarding his defense, when talking with the media. Are the Commanders looking to blitz more this season?. “I think that’s something that as we evaluate who we are and what we do, we have some guys that we think are very good blitzers. We think [LB] Jamin [Davis] is a very good blitzer. We think [S] Bobby McCain is a good blitzer. We like who [CB] Benjamin St-Juste is in terms of blitzing. You have guys that are quick and understand. You want to use those guys and it does help the defensive line if you blitz and you blitz early in the game, now, they don’t know what to expect.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO