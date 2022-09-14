ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Was Jack Del Rio right to call out Commanders LB Jamin Davis?

The Washington Commanders are 1-0, but they have a lot of things to remedy before Sunday’s clash against the Detroit Lions. Perhaps the biggest negative from the victory over Jacksonville was the performance of Jack Del Rio’s defense, specifically the performances of corners Kendall Fuller and William Jackson and linebackers Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio in agreement on LB play

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera may have surprised some of the media Friday, but he made himself absolutely clear. Rivera was asked if he saw defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s comments Thursday concerning Commanders’ linebacker Jamin Davis. In addition, he was asked if those comments “were necessary to get some better play out of Jamin?”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rivera talks Commanders' defense

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had quite a bit to say regarding his defense, when talking with the media. Are the Commanders looking to blitz more this season?. “I think that’s something that as we evaluate who we are and what we do, we have some guys that we think are very good blitzers. We think [LB] Jamin [Davis] is a very good blitzer. We think [S] Bobby McCain is a good blitzer. We like who [CB] Benjamin St-Juste is in terms of blitzing. You have guys that are quick and understand. You want to use those guys and it does help the defensive line if you blitz and you blitz early in the game, now, they don’t know what to expect.”
NFL
CBS Sacramento

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a touchdown pass on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

