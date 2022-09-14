Read full article on original website
Collider
New 'Pearl' Teaser Reminds Us To Look Our Best
It’s a big weekend for horror fans as the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, Pearl, is about to hit theaters. There has been so much killer anticipation for this prequel throughout the genre community thanks to how brilliant X was. It also helped that the film has flooded social media with various compelling images, teasers, and pieces of music. Now, the latest teaser for Pearl has revealed Step 2 of what’s required to have the “X-factor”. Spoiler alert, you have to look your best.
Collider
Why Did Sam Raimi Make 'Evil Dead' Twice?
Whether it's your first watch or your hundredth, the first two films of the Evil Dead franchise can be a little strange when viewed in a sequence. The first seven minutes of the sequel seem near identical to the original concept. This has had many fans confused over the years and opened a slew of debates since its release in 1987. Is Evil Dead 2 truly a sequel? Or is the film a remake? The answer is both, really.
Collider
For the Love of Money: The 10 Best Movies About Greed, from 'Goodfellas' to 'Jurassic Park'
One of the most basic things that make stories and characters interesting is a deep and strong sense of wanting something. So, it's no surprise that greed, which is the intense and selfish desire for something, is one of the main themes of some of the most fascinating films in history.
Collider
'Predators' Is the Definitive (and Massively Underrated) Predator Sequel
The recent commercial success and critical acclaim of Prey have revived interest in the Predator franchise. While there is somewhat of a consensus that this is the first decent sequel featuring the fearsome Yautja, Nimród Antal's frenetic and creative Predators begs to differ. This 2010 follow-up to the series literally and figuratively transports the audience to another world, presenting a riveting blend of old shticks and new tricks. What's so good about Predators is that it attempts to present something different compared to its predecessors, while still retaining a recognizable charisma. Even though it tips its hat towards the older films, it manages to pull the audience into an unfamiliar world that piques their curiosity.
Collider
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
The pioneer of streaming, Netflix as a brand remains one of the heaviest hitters in modern film and television. While recent upstarts like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are proving to be worthy competitors to the crown, Netflix remains highly popular (despite losing a record number of subscribers recently). Everyone and their dog has access to a Netflix subscription, and the streamer plays host to some of the best original shows around, such as Stranger Things. Founded in 1997, Netflix initially sent subscribers DVDs through the mail, operating like a video store that comes to you. With the rise of technology, however, Netflix saw the opportunity to capitalize on the streaming market, and the rest is history.
Collider
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Collider
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
Collider
‘The Woman King’ Reigns with $19 Million at Domestic Box Office
Mid-budget theatrical movies aren’t dead after all. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King exceeded expectations with an estimated $19 million in its debut weekend at the box office. The film — starring and produced by Viola Davis — was projected to make between $13 million and $16 million going in to the weekend.
Collider
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
Collider
Top 10 Movies to Watch About Witches to Prepare for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
There was definitely a before and after for witches in cinematic history when Hocus Pocus came out in 1993. The fan-favorite sisters took over the witchy genre and showed audiences worldwide what witches are capable of. With Halloween parties, songs, and a sidekick cat, it became a legendary movie. The...
Collider
The 'Final Destination' Franchise Made Death the Ultimate Big Bad
When it comes to horror movies, death is essential, alongside blood, screaming, and jump scares. Death is the ultimate consequence in life; however, one little movie changed the face of horror and death on March 17, 2000: Final Destination. Seven people on a flight to Paris are forced to leave a plane after Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) has a dream that sees the tragic death of everyone on Flight 180. Turns out, the dream was actually a premonition, and the seven lucky survivors are picked off one by one following the tragic event.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Sets Theatrical Release Date
It's showtime for Steven Soderbergh's latest Magic Mike installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance, with an official release date for the film now on the cards. Fans can expect to see Channing Tatum work center stage as Mike Lane in theaters on February 10 2023. The franchise, which is vaguely based on Tatum's brief stint as a stripper in Florida, was previously expected to exclusively debut on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav has made his intentions to give movies their rightful space on the silver screen clear and Magic Mike's Last Dance is no exception.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
Collider
'The Fabelmans' and 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Win TIFF's People's Choice Awards
As this weekend comes to a close, another year at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) concludes with it. The Canadian film festival celebrated its 45th year, and with this year's festivities were a notable variety of distinguished and well-acclaimed films, including Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, a personal, semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama that resulted in the veteran filmmaker receiving some of the finest reviews of his career. Among the upcoming movie's early acclaim was its voluminous audience reception, as the movie became the People's Choice Award winner, with Sarah Polley's timely Women Talking and Rian Johnson's Netflix sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, receiving the first and second runner-up designations. All three features were among the most celebrated at this year's week-long event, and they certainly weren't the only movies to receive love from the rapturous crowds.
Collider
‘Dalíland’ Review: Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller Are Salvador Dalí in This Banal Biopic | TIFF 2022
The late surrealist artist Salvador Dalí was many things. He was a painter, a filmmaker, and, especially in his later years, the center of social attention in New York City. It is in this 1973 world where director Mary Harron’s Dalíland primarily sets itself as we observe an older Dalí (Ben Kingsley) through the eyes of a young gallery assistant named James (Christopher Briney). Writer John Walsh’s screenplay provides some occasional flashbacks where both detachedly observe the artist in his younger years, played by a yet-to-be-fully mustached Ezra Miller, though the main focus often is less about Dalí and more about the characters that surround him. Central to this is his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa) who serves as both his primary supporter and, as we come to learn, one of the many that may be using him.
Collider
From The Coens to The Duffers: 10 of The Best Filmmaker Sibling Duos
More often than not, directors tend to work alone. Whilst the process of making a film is undoubtedly a creative process that usually requires a large (and cooperative) team working together to pull off, it can help to have a single person overseeing the process. A lone director does allow for a singular vision to shine through, and ensures a level of consistency for the film being made.
Collider
How 'Heartbreak High' Adapts Its Reboot For Modern Audiences
The pilot of a TV series, the inaugural episode, is the most important part of your show, maybe even more than the finale. It is where the show takes its stand in popular culture, where it says: "This is what we are, this is what we are about and this is who you will be watching." And through the years, how a show takes its stand has changed dramatically over the years, as a reboot can change dramatically from the original show.
Collider
Why 'The Sandman's Matthew the Raven Is Such an Important Character
A bird created for the sole purpose of serving his master, The Sandman's Matthew the Raven (voiced by Patton Oswalt) takes to his role as fish to water. From refusing to leave his master's (Tom Sturridge) side — oftentimes even in the face of relentless pressure — to encouraging him during times of trial, he proves himself as the loyal sidekick that Dream of The Endless can’t bring himself to accept the need for, at least initially. As the season progresses, however, so does their dynamic, and many a time does Matthew guide his stubborn lord — and lady, the librarian (and his creator) Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) — through obstacles left and right, allowing the gradual emergence of the Sandman’s truest form, along with considerable growth on his and Lucienne’s part.
Collider
‘Do Revenge’ Review: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Mean (Funny) Business in Sharp and Stylish Dark Comedy
Has anyone ever wronged you? Odds are, if you asked anyone this question, the answer would be a resounding “yes.” Maybe you’ve even had unnecessarily detailed fantasies about how you would get revenge on the wrong-doer. (Is that just me?) But actually going through with revenge requires a significant amount of mental gymnastics and would most likely be very problematic. Do Revenge, as the title suggests, indulges in this very idea and smartly does so via the age group that is the most back-stabby, untrustworthy, and downright terrifying: teenagers. But if you’re looking for a typical teen movie riddled with clichés and stereotypes, keep scrolling through your Netflix queue. This daring dark comedy both pays homage to and deconstructs the ‘90s high school set films you know and love, and does so with deliciously satisfying results.
