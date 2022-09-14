Read full article on original website
Top 10 Movies to Watch About Witches to Prepare for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
There was definitely a before and after for witches in cinematic history when Hocus Pocus came out in 1993. The fan-favorite sisters took over the witchy genre and showed audiences worldwide what witches are capable of. With Halloween parties, songs, and a sidekick cat, it became a legendary movie. The...
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
Hannah Waddingham Gives the Sanderson Sisters Sage Advice in New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Clip
The hour grows closer as the air grows cooler! The Sanderson Sisters' return to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2 is fast-approaching, but this time we know from previous trailers that we'll be getting more backstory on the three wicked vixens. Almost 30 years in the making, this origin story is something we didn't know we were waiting for, but fans are absolutely bewitched by all the new content. In this brand-new clip shared on Hocus Pocus Guide's Instagram, Hannah Waddingham's mysterious new character shares a personal moment with the three young sisters.
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
‘The Woman King’ Reigns with $19 Million at Domestic Box Office
Mid-budget theatrical movies aren’t dead after all. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King exceeded expectations with an estimated $19 million in its debut weekend at the box office. The film — starring and produced by Viola Davis — was projected to make between $13 million and $16 million going in to the weekend.
Why Did Sam Raimi Make 'Evil Dead' Twice?
Whether it's your first watch or your hundredth, the first two films of the Evil Dead franchise can be a little strange when viewed in a sequence. The first seven minutes of the sequel seem near identical to the original concept. This has had many fans confused over the years and opened a slew of debates since its release in 1987. Is Evil Dead 2 truly a sequel? Or is the film a remake? The answer is both, really.
'Haunted Mansion': Cast, Plot Details, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Walt Disney Company has become no stranger to adapting its original attractions into feature films. Certainly, the most well-known and successful example is the Pirates of the Caribbean series, which had a grand total of five films and created a modern pop culture icon with Captain Jack Sparrow. Since then, Disney has always been looking to make their theme park attractions into feature films, with examples including The Country Bears (2002), Tomorrowland (2015), and Jungle Cruise (2021). It's a concept that's showing no signs of stopping, with Hawkeye (2021) directors Bert & Bertie set to helm a film based on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
'Andor' Final Trailer Breakdown: We've All Done Terrible Things
There may not be any new Star Wars movies in the near future, but the Disney+ shows are becoming more and more cinematic. If Lucasfilm’s D23 presentation indicated anything, it's that upcoming shows like Andor and The Mandalorian have generated the hype and fanfare of a new Star Wars movie. We will be getting our first impressions of Andor soon, as the first three episodes of the Rogue One prequel series are set to debut on Disney+ on September 21.
'See How They Run' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Murder Mystery Comedy
In See How They Run, a desperate producer from Hollywood is attempting to turn a smash-hit play into a film, but when one of the most pivotal cast members is murdered, things come to a screeching halt, and Inspector Stoppard is forced to team up with rookie Constable Stalker in order to crack the case. The whodunit style of the film, with its large ensemble cast, is reminiscent of the classic dramatic comedy Clue, as well as the dreamily executed and wonderfully cinematic Murder on the Orient Express, though this mystery comes with comedy and a touch of strange surreality. See How They Run brings a twist to this audience favorite plot style by way of an inept police force trying to solve the puzzling murder. The comedic mystery is full of bumps and misunderstandings as the two investigators question the cast, crew, and possible witnesses to the heinous crime.
The 'Final Destination' Franchise Made Death the Ultimate Big Bad
When it comes to horror movies, death is essential, alongside blood, screaming, and jump scares. Death is the ultimate consequence in life; however, one little movie changed the face of horror and death on March 17, 2000: Final Destination. Seven people on a flight to Paris are forced to leave a plane after Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) has a dream that sees the tragic death of everyone on Flight 180. Turns out, the dream was actually a premonition, and the seven lucky survivors are picked off one by one following the tragic event.
10 Chris Hemsworth Performances to Watch After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.
'The Wizard of Oz': 10 Biggest Differences Between the Movie and the Book
The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of the greatest movies of all time, and is considered by cinephiles and critics alike to be a classic and essential movie. The movie is based on a children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, who went on to write multiple other Oz books.
How to Watch 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn'
It’s been 21 years since the original Jeepers Creepers introduced horror fans to The Creeper, the grotesque monster that not just hunts and kills but harvests and eats the organs of human beings. Two more years and it would have been 23 years, an auspicious number for Jeepers Creepers fans because this particular monster is known for surfacing only every 23 years to massacre victims for exactly 23 days. But better now than later. This is the year, after all, when iconic monsters come back. Leatherface, Pinhead, the Predator, Ghostface, and Michael Myers have all returned or will be returning to the screens this year. It’s the ghoulish grand reunion party The Creeper just can’t miss.
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Sets Theatrical Release Date
It's showtime for Steven Soderbergh's latest Magic Mike installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance, with an official release date for the film now on the cards. Fans can expect to see Channing Tatum work center stage as Mike Lane in theaters on February 10 2023. The franchise, which is vaguely based on Tatum's brief stint as a stripper in Florida, was previously expected to exclusively debut on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav has made his intentions to give movies their rightful space on the silver screen clear and Magic Mike's Last Dance is no exception.
How To Watch 'The Retaliators'
Better Noise Films ushers in its successful 2021 film The Retaliators to theaters, offering audiences a bloody, unsuspecting tale of broken innocence and a father's revenge. John Bishop (Michael Lombardi) is a well-reputed pastor in his community. Yet his entire life, and the peace within it, comes to a screeching halt when his teenage daughter, Sarah (Katie Kelly), is brutally murdered. Bishop feels utterly hopeless until the man investigating Sarah's death, Detective "Jed" Sawyer (Marc Menchaca), offers Bishop the opportunity any grieving parent would seek: one minute, alone, with the man (Joseph Gatt) who killed Sarah. As if this dark turn of character isn't enough, the killer's family is hunting down their brethren, and Bishop will have to fight in ways he never dreamed of.
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
The pioneer of streaming, Netflix as a brand remains one of the heaviest hitters in modern film and television. While recent upstarts like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are proving to be worthy competitors to the crown, Netflix remains highly popular (despite losing a record number of subscribers recently). Everyone and their dog has access to a Netflix subscription, and the streamer plays host to some of the best original shows around, such as Stranger Things. Founded in 1997, Netflix initially sent subscribers DVDs through the mail, operating like a video store that comes to you. With the rise of technology, however, Netflix saw the opportunity to capitalize on the streaming market, and the rest is history.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Trailer Reveals Evan Peters' Terrifying Transformation
Netflix has released a new trailer for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the streaming service's upcoming limited series focusing on one of America's most notorious serial killers with Evan Peters starring as the titular killer. The upcoming series will tell the horrific story of Jeffery Dahmer, a serial...
Abigail Cowen on 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 and Identifying Her Need to Act via 'Stranger Things'
If you’re looking for a good example of someone who put in the work and experienced a steady climb to #1 on the call sheet, look no further than Abigail Cowen. While she has worked on a number of projects outside of Netflix, if you look at her work for the streamer alone she went from having a few lines in Stranger Things to scoring a supporting role in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina where Kiernan Shipka showed her what it means to headline a series, and now Cowen is doing just that starring as Bloom in Fate: The Winx Saga.
How to Watch 'Drifting Home'
As summer winds down and fall hits, many people will spend less time near the ocean. The beach excursions to beat the heat of August will turn into trips to apple orchards and pumpkin patches to watch the leaves change colors. For some, this is a bit of a melancholy experience, as the changing of the seasons marks the end of summer and a plunge into the new. The heroes of Netflix’s upcoming fantasy adventure anime film Drifting Home find themselves in a similar situation. From Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away), the anime centers around childhood friends Kosuke and Natsume who are about to embark on an anxiety-ridden adventure called sixth grade. They and their friends are trying to make the most of their dwindling summer vacation before the start of the school year. When they decide to explore an abandoned housing complex that they used to live in, they embark on a new kind of journey. A strange phenomenon leads to them suddenly realizing that the apartment complex has inexplicably floated out to sea. With the entire building now adrift, they will have to work together to overcome this mystery and find their way back home.
