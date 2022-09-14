MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After maybe a brief moment of concern for West Virginia fans, the Mountaineers did what they were supposed to do on this Saturday afternoon, dominating Towson and securing the team’s first win of the season by the score of 65-7. Quarterback JT Daniels led WVU down the field on the opening drive of the game, capping it off with a short two-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Prather. Towson did answer, what ended up being the Tigers only score of the day, with an ensuing kickoff return all the way to the end zone. That made it 7-7, generating a bit of an unsettling feeling a week after the devastating overtime loss to Kansas. Fortunately for the crowd on a day that saw several all-time great Mountaineers, including two former football heroes, be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, that concern only lasted a few minutes.

