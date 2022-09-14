Read full article on original website
Neal Brown, WVU Staff Knew They Had to Figure Out a Way to Utilize CJ Donaldson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Some might be surprised by the emergence of CJ Donaldson, but don’t count West Virginia head coach Neal Brown among those caught off guard. Brown detailed his thought process when recruiting the WVU running back who never played running back at all before this season after a game that saw him break an 82-yard touchdown.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Pleased, Not Satisfied After Necessary Win Over Towson
2025 G EJ Walker Receives Offer from WVU During Visit
During 2025 G EJ Walker’s unofficial visit to West Virginia, the Kentucky native received an offer from the coaching staff. Walker was on WVU’s campus on Saturday. Walker announced his offer on social media. “I’m excited and blessed to announce after a great time and conversation with Bob...
Present, Future of QB Position a Bright Spot for WVU
Neal Brown reiterated something that he’s said multiple times before after his team’s monster performance against Towson. Brown made his feelings known about both the present, and maybe most importantly, the future of the quarterback position at WVU. Following a game that saw all 4 quarterbacks on the...
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Towson
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Tigers.
Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
2024 WVU QB Recruit Frankie Weaver in Morgantown for WVU’s Week 3 Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Just hours before kickoff, a three-star quarterback recruit announced he is in attendance in Morgantown for the Mountaineers game Saturday afternoon. Frankie Weaver out of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Fredrick, Maryland tweeted a picture of Neal Brown holding his jersey to make it known that he is at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Postgame Reaction from West Virginia’s Win Over Towson
2024 WVU Recruit Durrell Ceasar Announces He Will Attend Towson Game
A recruit announces he will be attending West Virginia’s game against Towson. Durrell Ceasar tossed up a tweet late Friday night to make it known that he will be at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday afternoon. Ceasar is a class of 2024 recruit of of Steelton-Highspire High School in Harrisburg,...
Game of Firsts: Young Mountaineers Score First Touchdowns in Old Gold and Blue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday’s dominant win over the Towson Tigers meant more to the Mountaineer football coaching staff than the score on the scoreboard. It was a chance to build morale, to get the ball in more players hands and to get the young and lesser experienced guys more time on the field in front of a crowd.
ROSTER UPDATE: Sean Martin to Start at DE for WVU Against Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – There are no key inactives besides the obvious of cornerback Charles Woods for West Virginia in their Week 3 game with Towson. Woods is believed to have had surgery this week, but WVU will see one prominent change in the lineup today. The biggest piece of...
West Virginia Football to Wear Gray Jerseys in Week 3
The first step for West Virginia getting back on track is looking the part, right? WVU unveiled a rare uniform combination for their Week 3 game against Towson. On Saturday afternoon, the Mountaineers will wear gray jerseys with blue pants and helmets. The jerseys will have the WVU yellowish gold outlining the dark numbers and the fling WV logo on the helmets.
Watch: WVU WR Reese Smith Makes Incredible Catch Against Towson
West Virginia football wide receiver Reese Smith made an incredible catch against FCS Towson in the fourth quarter. While the catch didn’t add points to the board, it set up a touchdown that made the score 58-7 West Virginia. Smith, a sophomore from Dansville, Kentucky, entered the game with...
2024 DE Recruit Makai Byerson Receivers Offer from West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A four-star defensive end recruit tweeted that he received an offer from West Virginia in the middle of the Mountaineers game against Towson. Makai Byerson posted a picture of the WVU team and the flying WV logo in his tweet. Byerson, who is a class of 2024 recruit, plays for Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. He is listed as 6’5 and 220 pounds by Rivals, but includes a 6’6 height and 230 pound frame in his Twitter bio.
Watch: CJ Donaldson Runs by Towson Defenders for 82-yard Touchdown Run
The three star tight end recruit turned running back CJ Donaldson has been the catalyst for some explosive plays early in West Virginia’s (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) 2022 season. Against FCS Towson (2-0), Donaldson broke another big run, this time for 82-yards. The game is being broadcasted on ESPN+,...
WVU HC Neal Brown Attends Top Commit Rodney Gallagher’s Game
While Neal Brown is busy working to fix the present of the West Virginia football program, he also still has his eyes on the future too. Brown was in attendance to watch the prized top commit Rodney Gallagher in action on Friday night. Gallagher and his Laurel Highlands Mustangs team were on the road taking on McKeesport.
West Virginia Football Honors Late Former Coach Frank Cignetti Sr. During Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Former West Virginia head coach Frank Cignetti was honored early in WVU’s game Saturday afternoon against Towson. This comes exactly a week after Cignetti passed away at the age of 84. Cignetti’s passing being announced the morning of a game did not allow the Mountaineers...
West Virginia Football Dominates Towson, Claiming first Win for Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After maybe a brief moment of concern for West Virginia fans, the Mountaineers did what they were supposed to do on this Saturday afternoon, dominating Towson and securing the team’s first win of the season by the score of 65-7. Quarterback JT Daniels led WVU down the field on the opening drive of the game, capping it off with a short two-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Prather. Towson did answer, what ended up being the Tigers only score of the day, with an ensuing kickoff return all the way to the end zone. That made it 7-7, generating a bit of an unsettling feeling a week after the devastating overtime loss to Kansas. Fortunately for the crowd on a day that saw several all-time great Mountaineers, including two former football heroes, be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, that concern only lasted a few minutes.
Freshly Inducted Members of WVU Sports Hall of Fame Recognized at Football Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The eight Mountaineer greats who were inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony before the football game on Saturday were also honored during the game. WVU’s Hall of Fame class for 2022 includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
