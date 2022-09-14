ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown, WVU Staff Knew They Had to Figure Out a Way to Utilize CJ Donaldson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Some might be surprised by the emergence of CJ Donaldson, but don’t count West Virginia head coach Neal Brown among those caught off guard. Brown detailed his thought process when recruiting the WVU running back who never played running back at all before this season after a game that saw him break an 82-yard touchdown.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va
wvsportsnow.com

2025 G EJ Walker Receives Offer from WVU During Visit

During 2025 G EJ Walker’s unofficial visit to West Virginia, the Kentucky native received an offer from the coaching staff. Walker was on WVU’s campus on Saturday. Walker announced his offer on social media. “I’m excited and blessed to announce after a great time and conversation with Bob...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Present, Future of QB Position a Bright Spot for WVU

Neal Brown reiterated something that he’s said multiple times before after his team’s monster performance against Towson. Brown made his feelings known about both the present, and maybe most importantly, the future of the quarterback position at WVU. Following a game that saw all 4 quarterbacks on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 WVU QB Recruit Frankie Weaver in Morgantown for WVU’s Week 3 Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Just hours before kickoff, a three-star quarterback recruit announced he is in attendance in Morgantown for the Mountaineers game Saturday afternoon. Frankie Weaver out of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Fredrick, Maryland tweeted a picture of Neal Brown holding his jersey to make it known that he is at Milan Puskar Stadium.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from West Virginia’s Win Over Towson

Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 WVU Recruit Durrell Ceasar Announces He Will Attend Towson Game

A recruit announces he will be attending West Virginia’s game against Towson. Durrell Ceasar tossed up a tweet late Friday night to make it known that he will be at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday afternoon. Ceasar is a class of 2024 recruit of of Steelton-Highspire High School in Harrisburg,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

ROSTER UPDATE: Sean Martin to Start at DE for WVU Against Towson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – There are no key inactives besides the obvious of cornerback Charles Woods for West Virginia in their Week 3 game with Towson. Woods is believed to have had surgery this week, but WVU will see one prominent change in the lineup today. The biggest piece of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football to Wear Gray Jerseys in Week 3

The first step for West Virginia getting back on track is looking the part, right? WVU unveiled a rare uniform combination for their Week 3 game against Towson. On Saturday afternoon, the Mountaineers will wear gray jerseys with blue pants and helmets. The jerseys will have the WVU yellowish gold outlining the dark numbers and the fling WV logo on the helmets.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU WR Reese Smith Makes Incredible Catch Against Towson

West Virginia football wide receiver Reese Smith made an incredible catch against FCS Towson in the fourth quarter. While the catch didn’t add points to the board, it set up a touchdown that made the score 58-7 West Virginia. Smith, a sophomore from Dansville, Kentucky, entered the game with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 DE Recruit Makai Byerson Receivers Offer from West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A four-star defensive end recruit tweeted that he received an offer from West Virginia in the middle of the Mountaineers game against Towson. Makai Byerson posted a picture of the WVU team and the flying WV logo in his tweet. Byerson, who is a class of 2024 recruit, plays for Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. He is listed as 6’5 and 220 pounds by Rivals, but includes a 6’6 height and 230 pound frame in his Twitter bio.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU HC Neal Brown Attends Top Commit Rodney Gallagher’s Game

While Neal Brown is busy working to fix the present of the West Virginia football program, he also still has his eyes on the future too. Brown was in attendance to watch the prized top commit Rodney Gallagher in action on Friday night. Gallagher and his Laurel Highlands Mustangs team were on the road taking on McKeesport.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Dominates Towson, Claiming first Win for Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After maybe a brief moment of concern for West Virginia fans, the Mountaineers did what they were supposed to do on this Saturday afternoon, dominating Towson and securing the team’s first win of the season by the score of 65-7. Quarterback JT Daniels led WVU down the field on the opening drive of the game, capping it off with a short two-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Prather. Towson did answer, what ended up being the Tigers only score of the day, with an ensuing kickoff return all the way to the end zone. That made it 7-7, generating a bit of an unsettling feeling a week after the devastating overtime loss to Kansas. Fortunately for the crowd on a day that saw several all-time great Mountaineers, including two former football heroes, be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, that concern only lasted a few minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Freshly Inducted Members of WVU Sports Hall of Fame Recognized at Football Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The eight Mountaineer greats who were inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony before the football game on Saturday were also honored during the game. WVU’s Hall of Fame class for 2022 includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV

