Fans who attended the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studio Showcase were really expecting some news on the anticipated project that's set to start Phase 6, Fantastic Four (2024). The Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of Marvel's First Family has been the subject of fan casting galore after John Krasinski made a surprise appearance as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), so fans were expecting some sort of casting after WandaVision (2021) director Matt Shakman was announced to helm the project. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, as the only news that studio head Kevin Feige had about the movie at the D23 Showcase was that there was no news. The project is just too early and far out to share anything further. However, we did get some information on the film that will be directly preceding Fantastic Four in the current film slate: Thunderbolts (2024).

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO