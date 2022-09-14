Read full article on original website
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Cast and Character Guide
Fans who attended the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studio Showcase were really expecting some news on the anticipated project that's set to start Phase 6, Fantastic Four (2024). The Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of Marvel's First Family has been the subject of fan casting galore after John Krasinski made a surprise appearance as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), so fans were expecting some sort of casting after WandaVision (2021) director Matt Shakman was announced to helm the project. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, as the only news that studio head Kevin Feige had about the movie at the D23 Showcase was that there was no news. The project is just too early and far out to share anything further. However, we did get some information on the film that will be directly preceding Fantastic Four in the current film slate: Thunderbolts (2024).
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts': Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
One of the most mysterious characters in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). When she was first introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) and then made a follow-up appearance in the end credits sequence of Black Widow (2021), she clearly seemed to be recruiting some more unsavory, morally complex characters from the MCU. Why was she doing this? Well, we're still not exactly sure what Fontaine's intentions are, but we do know now that she is putting together a rather remarkable group of people (apart from the Avengers of course).
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
New 'Pearl' Teaser Reminds Us To Look Our Best
It’s a big weekend for horror fans as the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, Pearl, is about to hit theaters. There has been so much killer anticipation for this prequel throughout the genre community thanks to how brilliant X was. It also helped that the film has flooded social media with various compelling images, teasers, and pieces of music. Now, the latest teaser for Pearl has revealed Step 2 of what’s required to have the “X-factor”. Spoiler alert, you have to look your best.
10 Chris Hemsworth Performances to Watch After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.
'See How They Run' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Murder Mystery Comedy
In See How They Run, a desperate producer from Hollywood is attempting to turn a smash-hit play into a film, but when one of the most pivotal cast members is murdered, things come to a screeching halt, and Inspector Stoppard is forced to team up with rookie Constable Stalker in order to crack the case. The whodunit style of the film, with its large ensemble cast, is reminiscent of the classic dramatic comedy Clue, as well as the dreamily executed and wonderfully cinematic Murder on the Orient Express, though this mystery comes with comedy and a touch of strange surreality. See How They Run brings a twist to this audience favorite plot style by way of an inept police force trying to solve the puzzling murder. The comedic mystery is full of bumps and misunderstandings as the two investigators question the cast, crew, and possible witnesses to the heinous crime.
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
Top 10 Movies to Watch About Witches to Prepare for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
There was definitely a before and after for witches in cinematic history when Hocus Pocus came out in 1993. The fan-favorite sisters took over the witchy genre and showed audiences worldwide what witches are capable of. With Halloween parties, songs, and a sidekick cat, it became a legendary movie. The...
'Predators' Is the Definitive (and Massively Underrated) Predator Sequel
The recent commercial success and critical acclaim of Prey have revived interest in the Predator franchise. While there is somewhat of a consensus that this is the first decent sequel featuring the fearsome Yautja, Nimród Antal's frenetic and creative Predators begs to differ. This 2010 follow-up to the series literally and figuratively transports the audience to another world, presenting a riveting blend of old shticks and new tricks. What's so good about Predators is that it attempts to present something different compared to its predecessors, while still retaining a recognizable charisma. Even though it tips its hat towards the older films, it manages to pull the audience into an unfamiliar world that piques their curiosity.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 5 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of She-Hulk. A new week means a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and if the episode title is any indication, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is feeling “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans” as she fights a legal battle over her own pseudonym. Meanwhile, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus ‘Pug’ Pugliese (Josh Segarra) track down a discreet and exclusive costume designer with the hopes of getting Jen some new She-Hulk-sized clothing to expand her limited wardrobe. Jen continues to explore her identity as She-Hulk and how it defines her, stumbling across several key Easter eggs and references along the way.
The 'Final Destination' Franchise Made Death the Ultimate Big Bad
When it comes to horror movies, death is essential, alongside blood, screaming, and jump scares. Death is the ultimate consequence in life; however, one little movie changed the face of horror and death on March 17, 2000: Final Destination. Seven people on a flight to Paris are forced to leave a plane after Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) has a dream that sees the tragic death of everyone on Flight 180. Turns out, the dream was actually a premonition, and the seven lucky survivors are picked off one by one following the tragic event.
Harley Quinn' Season 3 Ending Explained: Can Love Conquer All?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Harley Quinn Season 3.Season 3 of Harley Quinn reached its ending, and while Harlivy is still an item, their relationship will be put to the test in Season 4. That's because, during her journey to finding purpose, Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embraced her supervillain desires and became the leader of the new Legion of Doom. As for Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), she realized the evil path only held meaning to her due to her need for approval from her super villain partners. So, now Harley Quinn is part of the Bat Family.
Why 'PRIMAL's Spear and Fang Are the Perfect Man & Beast Duo
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL indulges in the ludicrously pulp appeal of a caveman riding atop a tyrannosaurus rex into battle against a veritable animal kingdom of prehistoric monstrosities and sword-clad conquerors. The series is built entirely on the relationship between neanderthal Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and reptilian apex-predator Fang as they have each other's backs and survive the savage world around them. PRIMAL is a story about survival and the persevering strength of loyalty, in doing so perfecting the archetypal man-and-beast friendship demonstrated by Spear and Fang.
'Stranger Things': Complete Your Cosplay With Party City's Epic Vecna Mask
It’s officially the Halloween season. One of the best parts of this time of year is picking out the perfect costume and, if you’re a Stranger Things fan, Party City has you covered. The famous party supplier will let you live out your devilish fantasies and become the hit horror show’s big bad, Vecna, with a new mask.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Sets Theatrical Release Date
It's showtime for Steven Soderbergh's latest Magic Mike installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance, with an official release date for the film now on the cards. Fans can expect to see Channing Tatum work center stage as Mike Lane in theaters on February 10 2023. The franchise, which is vaguely based on Tatum's brief stint as a stripper in Florida, was previously expected to exclusively debut on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav has made his intentions to give movies their rightful space on the silver screen clear and Magic Mike's Last Dance is no exception.
How to Watch 'Vampire Academy'
From the director of The Vampire Diaries comes a story of love, duty, and rebellion. Vampire Academy, based on the book series by Richelle Mead and a reboot of the ill-fated 2014 film of the same name, sees two women from very different walks of life fighting for self-determination and for each other within the halls of a vampire boarding school. Lissa and Rose, vampire royalty and dhampir guardian respectively, share a psychic connection as well as a close relationship, and Rose is in training to protect Lissa from the various dangers that exist outside the boarding school’s walls. However, the evil vampires known as strigoi are the least of the girls’ worries; the biggest threat facing them just might be the world within the boarding school itself.
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
'Ghost Rider' Figure Revealed by HasLab for Hasbro's Marvel Legends Series
Johnny Blaze/Carter Slade/Danny Ketch/Robbie Reyes might not yet have a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we could be getting a figure if HasLab's latest campaign is successful! Needing 9,000 backers to get it up and going, the figure is perfect for the fan in us all. Ghost Rider has had quite the live-action history, from Johnny Blaze in action with the Nicolas Cage movies to Gabriel Luna as Robbie Reyes in the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and there's still a chance for him to come back in the MCU.
‘Do Revenge’ Review: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Mean (Funny) Business in Sharp and Stylish Dark Comedy
Has anyone ever wronged you? Odds are, if you asked anyone this question, the answer would be a resounding “yes.” Maybe you’ve even had unnecessarily detailed fantasies about how you would get revenge on the wrong-doer. (Is that just me?) But actually going through with revenge requires a significant amount of mental gymnastics and would most likely be very problematic. Do Revenge, as the title suggests, indulges in this very idea and smartly does so via the age group that is the most back-stabby, untrustworthy, and downright terrifying: teenagers. But if you’re looking for a typical teen movie riddled with clichés and stereotypes, keep scrolling through your Netflix queue. This daring dark comedy both pays homage to and deconstructs the ‘90s high school set films you know and love, and does so with deliciously satisfying results.
Hannah Waddingham Gives the Sanderson Sisters Sage Advice in New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Clip
The hour grows closer as the air grows cooler! The Sanderson Sisters' return to Salem in Hocus Pocus 2 is fast-approaching, but this time we know from previous trailers that we'll be getting more backstory on the three wicked vixens. Almost 30 years in the making, this origin story is something we didn't know we were waiting for, but fans are absolutely bewitched by all the new content. In this brand-new clip shared on Hocus Pocus Guide's Instagram, Hannah Waddingham's mysterious new character shares a personal moment with the three young sisters.
