Georgia May Jagger, Elizabeth Hilfiger, and Bella Hadid outside Foo and Foo's first New York Fashion Week showing. Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images. From the very start of planning her label Foo and Foo’s first runway show, Elizabeth Hilfiger knew she had to do something big. She started with the location—and it certainly isn’t one showgoers are going to forget any time soon. The Los Angeles-based designer took over the sprawling Master Kitchen Supplies store on New York City’s Lower East Side, sending models down aisles lined with industrial cooking supplies and pots and pans. “I wanted something utilitarian because the clothes are very relatable,” Hilfiger says of her logo-heavy workwear, which this season features Techniche materials typically worn by Olympians and construction workers to ward off heat. (“I hate being hot—I just become a raging bitch,” the designer quips of what prompted the collab.) Attendees included Daphne Guinness and Tommy Hilfiger (who, as you may have guessed, happens to be her father). Jordan Barrett and Stella Maxwell also came through, but the most notable model by far was Bella Hadid, who gave a sneak peek at the collection by showing up to the venue dressed in Foo and Foo from head to toe. Here, Hilfiger takes us behind the scenes with models like Georgia May Jagger and Aaron Philip—in her own words.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO