Emma Watson Makes a Rare Appearance in a Lace Alexander McQueen Gown
It’s been somewhat fascinating to witness what the stars of the Harry Potter franchise have gotten up to since starring in its eight blockbuster films. Daniel Radcliffe has spoken openly about how the fame that came with it driving him to alcoholism and taken on eccentric roles such as Weird Al Yankovic and a farting corpse. Rupert Grint has purchased an ice cream truck and landed roles in TV series such as Servant. And as for Emma Watson? The 32-year-old actor forever associated with Hermione Granger has studied at Brown, starred in films like Little Women—and, perhaps most surprising of all, joined the board of directors at Kering, the mega luxury conglomerate that owns fashion heavyweights such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen.
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan Sent Her To The Hospital After She Felt "Really Weird"
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
Bella Hadid Does a TikTok Fashion Challenge and Proves She Can Make Anything Look Good
Normally, we’d all take style advice from Bella Hadid in the blink of an eye. So, heads up: You may want to think twice about following her lead in what to wear to your first day back at school. On Thursday, the 25-year-old model joined the photographer Tyrell Hampton in giving the TikTok user Morgan Presley’s back-to-school dressing prompt a go. At the start, Hadid is dressed in a white tank top, enormous black basketball shorts, and white socks. She then proceeds to join the many who’ve followed Presley’s instructions and turn them on their head. When the narration calls for her and Hampton to try on an “appropriate” pair of shorts, Hadid does just that—though without taking off the extremely sizable ones she already has on.
Harry Styles May Just Be the Perfect Celebrity Spokesperson for BeReal
Those who are on BeReal (and there are many, enough to make it the No. 1 free app in the US and No. 2 in Canada and the UK), know that the notification demanding users that it’s “Time to BeReal” once a day, seems to always come at the most inopportune times. For days in a row it will pop up in the afternoon, prompting a user to take another photo of their laptop, forced to shield any work content open at that moment that may not be fit for the eyes of their dozen or so followers. Or, it comes when you’re laying on the couch at night, embarrassingly rewatching the previous season of RHONY because you just need to unwind a little. So, when the notification comes and you’re actually doing something interesting—say, at a Harry Styles concert—it’s cause for celebration.
If You Want to Date Kim Kardashian, You Might Have to Get Your Doctorate First
There comes a time in many celebrities’ lives when, after a string of failed relationships with fellow stars, they take a step back and say, “I’m ready to date a normy.” Reese Witherspoon moved on from Ryan Phillipe to talent agent Jim Toth. After trying things out with Kiefer Sutherland and Liam Neeson, Julia Roberts ended up with Daniel Moder, a cinematographer. And Katie Holmes seems to be having a great time with her normy at the moment, musician Bobby Wooten III. There’s enough stress around being a celebrity, but when you multiple it by two, it can be overwhelming—just ask Jennifer and Ben. So, it makes sense that now, following her split from Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian has had enough yucks and she’s ready to date just some guy.
The Best Black Leather Jackets
A black leather jacket is one of the most versatile items of clothing you can own. It’s the perfect level of warmth for slightly chilly fall weather; it can take you from day to night with ease; and it plays equally well with knitwear, a simple white T-shirt and jeans, or a slip dress. Depending on the cut and detailing, it can read sophisticated chic or retro punk—and when lined with (faux) shearling, it can get you through a few months of winter, too. This season’s standout takes on the timeless style range from ’90s minimalist to cropped and contemporary—all in luxe materials, from soft calfskin to sturdy vegan leather. Shop all of our picks below.
Nope Star Brandon Perea Has Had Enough of Mid Culture
Brandon Perea has experienced several pinch-me moments since being cast in Nope, Jordan Peele’s runaway hit thriller. Perhaps chief among them was when he found himself alongside his co-stars on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I’m sitting on the couch, and Jordan Peele taps my shoulder and looks at me like, check this out,” Perea, standing backstage at Coach’s spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week on September 12, tells me. “I just looked at him in his eyes and I was like, That’s Jordan Peele. And then I looked to my left, and I was like, That’s Keke Palmer. On the other couch, I see Daniel Kaluuya, one of my favorite actors of all time. I had my fan-out moment right there on the show.”
Inside Foo and Foo’s First NYFW Show With Elizabeth Hilfiger and Bella Hadid
Georgia May Jagger, Elizabeth Hilfiger, and Bella Hadid outside Foo and Foo's first New York Fashion Week showing. Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images. From the very start of planning her label Foo and Foo’s first runway show, Elizabeth Hilfiger knew she had to do something big. She started with the location—and it certainly isn’t one showgoers are going to forget any time soon. The Los Angeles-based designer took over the sprawling Master Kitchen Supplies store on New York City’s Lower East Side, sending models down aisles lined with industrial cooking supplies and pots and pans. “I wanted something utilitarian because the clothes are very relatable,” Hilfiger says of her logo-heavy workwear, which this season features Techniche materials typically worn by Olympians and construction workers to ward off heat. (“I hate being hot—I just become a raging bitch,” the designer quips of what prompted the collab.) Attendees included Daphne Guinness and Tommy Hilfiger (who, as you may have guessed, happens to be her father). Jordan Barrett and Stella Maxwell also came through, but the most notable model by far was Bella Hadid, who gave a sneak peek at the collection by showing up to the venue dressed in Foo and Foo from head to toe. Here, Hilfiger takes us behind the scenes with models like Georgia May Jagger and Aaron Philip—in her own words.
What We Talk About When We Talk About Diane Arbus
Whether you know it or not, there’s a good chance that your perception of photography has been shaped by a single solo exhibition that the Museum of Modern Art mounted in 1972. Its posthumous retrospective of Diane Arbus—then the most highly attended show in the institution’s history—played such a role in proving photographs have the capacity to fall under the category of fine art that a half century later, David Zwirner and Fraenkel Gallery have gathered all of the 113 works that were once on display for a show covering Arbus’s career. And in some ways, “Cataclysm: The 1972 Diane Arbus Retrospective” is now even better than the original: Doon Arbus, the photographer’s daughter and manager of her estate, played a key part in ensuring the exhibition and Zwirner’s accompanying book fully encompassed her mother’s legacy.
Photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis Sleeps to Dream
Shaniqwa Jarvis has spent the past two decades traveling across the globe with her camera, shooting everything from Nike and Supreme campaigns to subjects such as Serena Williams and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Throughout those years, she’s kept an eye out for moments that could capture something that’s been on her mind since she was just out of elementary school. The New York-born photographer has long been fascinated with dreams—to the point where she’s even learned how to control hers—and what they mean.
Van Cleef & Arpels Comes Full Circle With Its Perlée Collection
A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s new series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. In early June, shortly after the Cannes Film Festival...
