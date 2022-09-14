ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Hill

These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained.  Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022.  Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
The Associated Press

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Daily Mail

Creator of iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' wine Fred Franzia dies aged 79: Owner of value drinks conglomerate Bronco Wine said people 'should be able to afford' to drink wine 'everyday'

Wine titan Fred Franzia, creator of the iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' blend, died at his home in Denair, California on Tuesday. He was 79. Franzia, a founding partner and CEO of Bronco Wine Company, one of America's biggest wine companies, revolutionized the wine and spirits industry for nearly 50 years.
The Guardian

Just add water – or Coke Zero: why it’s OK to dilute strong red wine

When I first started drinking alcohol rather longer ago than I care to remember, most red wines were around 12-13%. Now, though, it’s hard to find one under 14%, and many are 14.5%, which, given the leeway in labelling in some countries, could easily mean 14.8%. So I had some sympathy with a friend who recently bewailed the fact that he couldn’t find a red he enjoyed at an alcohol level with which he felt comfortable. Oh, and he didn’t much enjoy pinot noir, because he found it too light.
Thrillist

Why You Should Be Paying Attention to American Single Malt Whiskey

There are whiskeys across the world that bear labels and flavors distinctive to their region. In the U.S., bourbon instantly comes to mind. It, however, is not the only uniquely American whiskey on shelves. If you have been sleeping on American single malt (ASM) whiskey, this is the year to...
Phys.org

Examining the roots of great wine tourism

Establishing a sense of place—letting visitors dig right into the soil and smell the earth where the grapes are grown for their wine—is one strategy wineries can use to revive lagging tourism numbers coming out of the pandemic, new research from UBC Okanagan reveals. Research Associate Darcen Esau...
