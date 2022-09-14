Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted
The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
The 20 Coldest States in the U.S.
If snow sports and curling up with a good book and steaming mug of tea are your favorite activities, you might want to consider moving to one of America's chilliest states.
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
'I still feel nauseous': Scientists mourn loss of California's best-known whale
The hearts of marine biologists sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale surfaced Monday.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US
Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained. Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022. Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
NY man cycling across America falls in love with these Pacific Northwest cities
Bob Barnes, the man who cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, fell in love with two cities in Oregon and Washington. Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, N.Y., told Fox News Digital that he enjoyed Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, so much so that he even considered moving there.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
It’s the thirstiest crop in the US south-west. Will the drought put alfalfa farmers out of business?
On an early August morning in California’s Imperial Valley, tractors rumble across verdant fields of alfalfa, mowing down the tall grass and leaving it to dry in shaggy heaps under the hot sun. Here, in one of the oldest farming communities in the Colorado River basin, the forage crop...
Genetically-modified purple tomatoes might be coming to a US grocery store near you
Some gardeners grow tomatoes in a rainbow of colors including red, yellow, orange, green and even burgundy. The United States Department of Agriculture this month signed off on approval that will soon allow people in the U.S. to purchase seeds and grow genetically modified purple tomatoes. And apparently, they are...
Creator of iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' wine Fred Franzia dies aged 79: Owner of value drinks conglomerate Bronco Wine said people 'should be able to afford' to drink wine 'everyday'
Wine titan Fred Franzia, creator of the iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' blend, died at his home in Denair, California on Tuesday. He was 79. Franzia, a founding partner and CEO of Bronco Wine Company, one of America's biggest wine companies, revolutionized the wine and spirits industry for nearly 50 years.
Carbon Dioxide Shortages Could Have an Effect On Your Favorite Beer
Since the pandemic began in 2020, the number of everyday items that have been unexpectedly out of stock has increased dramatically. First it was things like toilet paper; then, supply chain issues caused everything from groceries to new cars to be more scarce than anyone would have liked. Now, it...
Just add water – or Coke Zero: why it’s OK to dilute strong red wine
When I first started drinking alcohol rather longer ago than I care to remember, most red wines were around 12-13%. Now, though, it’s hard to find one under 14%, and many are 14.5%, which, given the leeway in labelling in some countries, could easily mean 14.8%. So I had some sympathy with a friend who recently bewailed the fact that he couldn’t find a red he enjoyed at an alcohol level with which he felt comfortable. Oh, and he didn’t much enjoy pinot noir, because he found it too light.
Thrillist
Why You Should Be Paying Attention to American Single Malt Whiskey
There are whiskeys across the world that bear labels and flavors distinctive to their region. In the U.S., bourbon instantly comes to mind. It, however, is not the only uniquely American whiskey on shelves. If you have been sleeping on American single malt (ASM) whiskey, this is the year to...
Phys.org
Examining the roots of great wine tourism
Establishing a sense of place—letting visitors dig right into the soil and smell the earth where the grapes are grown for their wine—is one strategy wineries can use to revive lagging tourism numbers coming out of the pandemic, new research from UBC Okanagan reveals. Research Associate Darcen Esau...
