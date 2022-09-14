Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady throws tablet in frustration during first half vs. Saints
Brady and the Buccaneers still claimed a 20-10 victory. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Saints on Sunday, scoring all 20 of their points in the second half of a 20-10 victory. Brady, however, had plenty of feelings in the first half after a frustrating sequence, and was spotted...
Patriots rely on defense to edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and the New England Patriots edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on Sunday. The Patriots (1-1) haven’t lost consecutive games to start a season since 2001. They took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers (1-1), including a muffed punt in the third quarter by ex-Patriot Gunner Olszewski that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris. That gave New England an 11-point lead it didn’t relinquish. Jones finished 21 of 35, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Nelson Agholor late in the first...
Comments / 0