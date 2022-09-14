ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Agatha and the Truth of Murder Free Online

Cast: Ruth Bradley Pippa Haywood Dean Andrews Bebe Cave Blake Harrison. England, December 1926. Although her personal life is in tatters, the famous writer Agatha Christie decides to leave everything behind to help unravel an unsolved murder committed on a train six years ago, unable to imagine the disproportionate consequences that such a selfless act will cause.
TV SERIES
Kiplinger

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
INTERNET
Seacoast Current

A New Stephen King Adaption Will Be Making Its Way to Your TV Next Month

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For almost 50 years, Stephen King's novels have been adapted into films and TV shows. It all started back in 1976 with the movie adaptation of Carrie and most recently Stephen King's novel "Firestarter" had a second theatrical release (the first one was released in 1984).
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users hyped for the impending return of a fantasy favorite

Nobody expected Fate: The Winx Saga to be loved by fans. Despite what critics and die-hards thought of the live-action Winx Club spin-off, season one received an average score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And with season two on the horizon, fans of the magical adventure series have shown excitement as they’re curious to know what happens next at Alfea college.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’

Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
TV SERIES
CNET

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney

Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Lands Major New Role Opposite Casey Affleck

Following her major success as Elsa Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Isabel May has landed a new role alongside Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck. As The Hollywood Reporter shared, the 21-year-old has inked a deal to star in The Smack. The story puts Affleck in the lead role as Rowan Petty, an often unsuccessful conman who will take every chance to make a score. To better his chances of making it big in crime, he teams up with a woman named Jade. And the two of them head to LA.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
knowtechie.com

New Roku update introduces a ton of quality-of-life features

Roku has announced its next OS update bringing in tons of new features to make your experience even better. Roku OS 11.5 is the next big update, and it’s coming sometime later this year. The company revealed its next update alongside a look at upcoming features in a blog...
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar

Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews

As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A tormented post-apocalyptic survival thriller treks through the streaming wasteland

One of the dangers that comes with telling a post-apocalyptic survival story is that things may end up becoming bleak to the point of abject misery, but that ironically turned out to be one of The Road‘s greatest strengths. Rest assured, it is most certainly not a light and frothy adventure, but it’s nonetheless a remarkably powerful piece of cinema.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney Announces Major Marvel Movie Release Date Change

Disney has announced a major Marvel movie release date change for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untitled Marvel movie that was originally scheduled for February 16, 2024 has been delayed to September 6, 2024. That particular release date change is significant, indeed: there had been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios was reserving that February release date for one specific movie franchise: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.
MOVIES

