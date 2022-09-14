Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Agatha and the Truth of Murder Free Online
Cast: Ruth Bradley Pippa Haywood Dean Andrews Bebe Cave Blake Harrison. England, December 1926. Although her personal life is in tatters, the famous writer Agatha Christie decides to leave everything behind to help unravel an unsolved murder committed on a train six years ago, unable to imagine the disproportionate consequences that such a selfless act will cause.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Peacock Premium Is Now $1.99 A Month, And You Can Lock In A Year Of Streaming If You Act Immediately
Peacock unveiled an awesome new discount that'll give subscribers access for less than two bucks a month, but it won't be around for long.
Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains
Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
‘The Rings of Power’ Reveals the Origin of What Saved Frodo’s Life in ‘The Lord of the Rings’
'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 reveals what Durin is up to in the mines, and it has a connection to Frodo's journey in 'The Lord of the Rings.'
A New Stephen King Adaption Will Be Making Its Way to Your TV Next Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For almost 50 years, Stephen King's novels have been adapted into films and TV shows. It all started back in 1976 with the movie adaptation of Carrie and most recently Stephen King's novel "Firestarter" had a second theatrical release (the first one was released in 1984).
Netflix expects 40 million new viewers by 2023 with its new subscription plan
Netflix is aiming for high numbers while also attempting to provide an affordable option.
Netflix users hyped for the impending return of a fantasy favorite
Nobody expected Fate: The Winx Saga to be loved by fans. Despite what critics and die-hards thought of the live-action Winx Club spin-off, season one received an average score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And with season two on the horizon, fans of the magical adventure series have shown excitement as they’re curious to know what happens next at Alfea college.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
‘1883’ Star Isabel May Lands Major New Role Opposite Casey Affleck
Following her major success as Elsa Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Isabel May has landed a new role alongside Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck. As The Hollywood Reporter shared, the 21-year-old has inked a deal to star in The Smack. The story puts Affleck in the lead role as Rowan Petty, an often unsuccessful conman who will take every chance to make a score. To better his chances of making it big in crime, he teams up with a woman named Jade. And the two of them head to LA.
A big budget turd no amount of reshoots could polish sets sail for the Netflix Top 10
Not too long ago, Robert Downey Jr. was the biggest, most popular, and highest-paid star on the planet, but the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer next summer marks his first theatrical credit in three and a half years, which is fair enough when the last one was the infamous Dolittle.
I'm a shopping researcher & here are the coolest things under $30 trending on Amazon now
I know that trends come and go, but let’s not forget that some come for very good reason. In fact, there are a lot of really cool, trending products that I look at every day as a shopping researching, I’ve put together a list of the best of the best cheap items that Amazon has right now.
Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”
When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
New Roku update introduces a ton of quality-of-life features
Roku has announced its next OS update bringing in tons of new features to make your experience even better. Roku OS 11.5 is the next big update, and it’s coming sometime later this year. The company revealed its next update alongside a look at upcoming features in a blog...
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
A tormented post-apocalyptic survival thriller treks through the streaming wasteland
One of the dangers that comes with telling a post-apocalyptic survival story is that things may end up becoming bleak to the point of abject misery, but that ironically turned out to be one of The Road‘s greatest strengths. Rest assured, it is most certainly not a light and frothy adventure, but it’s nonetheless a remarkably powerful piece of cinema.
Disney Announces Major Marvel Movie Release Date Change
Disney has announced a major Marvel movie release date change for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untitled Marvel movie that was originally scheduled for February 16, 2024 has been delayed to September 6, 2024. That particular release date change is significant, indeed: there had been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios was reserving that February release date for one specific movie franchise: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.
