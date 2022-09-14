When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO