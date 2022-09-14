ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic LIVE: Champions League result and reaction as Celtic held in Warsaw

It was a bruising matchday 1 for Celtic who fell to a 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid at Celtic Park. The Scottish Premiership champions held their own for almost an hour earning cheers and support from the fans before Vinicius Junior opened the scoring and Luka Modric quickly added a second for the visitors. Eden Hazard scored for the first time in an age to firmly tip the game in Madrid’s favour and inflict a defeat on Celtic that leaves them bottom of Group F.Following the loss, manager Ange Postecoglou promised to bring his team up to Champions League level...
SB Nation

Jackie Groenen could make move to PSG before deadline

Manchester United Women and Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen is reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move before the France transfer window shuts on September 20. Groenen has been a vital player in the United midfield since her arrival in 2019, and her creativity would be sorely missed should the move happen.
The Associated Press

UEFA charges Frankfurt for fan’s Nazi salute at Marseille

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA laid a slew of disciplinary charges Wednesday against Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt after disorder at their Champions League game including a fan of the German club making a Nazi salute. Frankfurt was charged with four offenses including “racist behavior” at its 1-0 win in...
NBC Sports

Without Alcaraz, Spain beats Serbia 3-0 in Davis Cup Finals

No Carlos Alcaraz, no problem for Spain. In front of a partisan home crown at Valencia, Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday to move top of its group. The top-ranked Alcaraz had arrived in Valencia the previous day but skipped the...
FOX Sports

Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen and Sevilla stayed winless in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City leads the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, which has three points.
Daily Mail

Spanish agent tells Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to 'stop playing the monkey' after his cocky goal celebration against Mallorca, before quickly apologising by claiming he 'misused' the expression - as Neymar tells his Brazil team-mate to keep dancing

A Spanish agent has apologised for using the expression 'stop playing the monkey' in reference to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, which understandably sparked a furious reaction on social media on Friday. Pedro Bravo, President of the Spanish Agents association, compared Vinicius Jr's behaviour to that of a monkey after...
FOX Sports

Boubacar Kamara summoned by France then gets injured

PARIS (AP) — Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was summoned on Friday for France's Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Adrien Rabiot, only to get injured himself on English Premier League duty hours later. Kamara came off just before halftime in Villa's 1-0 win over Southampton,...
FOX Sports

Lorient level on points with French league leader PSG

PARIS (AP) — Dango Ouattara scored again as Lorient extended its best start in the French league by beating promoted Auxerre 3-1 and moving level on points with leader Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. After escaping relegation with one game to spare last season, Lorient has turned around its fortunes...
ESPN

Netherlands star Jackie Groenen joins PSG after Man United departure

Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen has joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Manchester United, both teams announced on Thursday. Groenen, who has signed a three-year deal at PSG, played 60 games in all competitions for United after joining them in 2019. She had previously played for Chelsea. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga,...
Time Out Global

Spain’s new high-speed train will link Barcelona and Madrid for just €18

Fans of European rail travel are having an absolute bonanza this week. Yesterday we reported on France’s new high-speed trains, which will zoom from Paris to the Riviera in four-and-a-half hours. And now there’s news from Spain too: a new high-speed train service that will link the country’s two greatest cities – Barcelona and Madrid – for the unbelievably low price of €18 (£16, €18).
Daily Mail

Mathias Pogba 'taken to court in Paris and is facing a possible indictment' over alleged extortion attempt against his brother Paul, after the former Manchester United midfielder's claims of gang threats

Mathias Pogba has been taken to court in relation to the alleged extortion attempt made against his brother, former Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba, according to a report from France. According to BFMTV, a French news outlet, Mathias Pogba's police custody has been lifted, and he was set to be...
Daily Mail

UEFA 'are open to letting postponed Premier League matches be rearranged for European nights' in a bid to ease English football's fixture pile-up after several matches were called off following Queen Elizabeth's death

UEFA are preparing to allow matches in the English top flight take place on European nights as a result of the fixture congestion caused by postponements in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. The European governing body are considering allowing Premier League games take place on a Tuesday, Wednesday or...
Yardbarker

Edinson Cavani on laughing during Gennaro Gattuso meeting at Valencia

Hopes are high at Mestalla that Valencia fans may get a look at their star summer signing Edinson Cavani. The former Manchester United striker joined the club on a free at the very end of the transfer window, but has yet to debut. Not having a preseason, Cavani is steadily...
