The Blade names Jessica Bowman director of sales

Jessica Bowman looks forward to becoming fully integrated into the Toledo market.

The Michigan resident was recently named the new director of sales at The Blade. She will oversee the day-to-day operations of the advertising department with a staff of approximately 15.

With an extensive background in sales, marketing, and management, Ms. Bowman plans to bring a “fresh perspective” to her new role while driving revenue and working to expand the department’s digital presence.

“I really want to be a presence in the market and see what I can do to help small, medium, and large businesses to realize the power of digital to reach their goals,” she said. “Now digital really is at the forefront, it’s the way to reach people.”

Brand recognition, and “over the top” or targeted advertising in the streaming market are a few of the areas on which she plans to focus, as well as new training programs and unlimited support for staff and clients.

“I want to lift up our newspaper numbers, find a purpose, and get people back into the news, get people into digital marketing and help to make The Blade more powerful than it already is,” she said.

Prior to working at The Blade, Ms. Bowman, 34, served as the regional digital strategy manager at MLive Media Group, a full marketing and media agency, consisting of eight news publications. Working with a team of managers and sales staff, Ms. Bowman focused on growing the digital footprint for the agency in the Detroit market and across the eastern side of the state. Through her efforts the “over the top” revenue stream grew six-fold over a one-year period.

While her career in media at MLive began in 2015, she left the company in 2018 when E.W. Scripps Corporate - a broadcast company that owns multiple news stations across the United States - recruited her to oversee digital revenue for teams in multiple states. After three years she returned to MLive for a one-year stint, before transitioning to The Blade

The Blade president and general manager Kurt Franck is confident that Ms. Bowman’s experience and expertise will make her a perfect fit to move the company forward.

“She is a creative leader who has been successful in building strong relationships with customers and colleagues, and she will help drive The Blade’s digital strategic growth” he said.

Ms. Bowman grew up in Ann Arbor and graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor in business administration and marketing. Although she had never thought of coming to the Toledo market before this, and she still isn’t too sure about cheering for the Buckeyes and Rockets, she is eager to put her experience and expertise to work.

“When I was offered the job I asked my friends from Ohio about The Blade and every single person knew about it, and talked about the legacy of The Blade, and that was very attractive to me,” she said.