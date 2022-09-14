ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Recall: Starbucks espresso drink recalled in several states due to possible metal fragments

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
A Starbucks espresso drink is being recalled in seven states over possible metal fragments in the bottles.

The recall covers Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall covers 221 cases of the drink that were sold in retail stores in the following states:

· Arkansas

· Arizona

· Florida

· Illinois

· Indiana

· Oklahoma

· Texas

The drink is sold in 15-ounce containers and is manufactured by PepsiCo. Code numbers for the drinks are not yet available.

According to a story from USA Today, the affected bottles have a best-buy date of March 20, 2023.

Consumers who purchased the product and have questions can also call PepsiCo Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307.

