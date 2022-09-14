Read full article on original website
Related
Once again, Bucs veteran Breshad Perriman performs in clutch
NEW ORLEANS — A month ago, Breshad Perriman seemed a training camp afterthought. Sidelined for much of August by a hamstring injury, the 29-year-old journeyman could only watch as a handful of rookie receivers seized their respective opportunities to leap-frog him on the depth chart. But while they could take his reps, they couldn’t take his reputation — as a big-bodied, big-moment performer.
Patriots rely on defense to edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and the New England Patriots edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on Sunday. The Patriots (1-1) haven’t lost consecutive games to start a season since 2001. They took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers (1-1), including a muffed punt in the third quarter by ex-Patriot Gunner Olszewski that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris. That gave New England an 11-point lead it didn’t relinquish. Jones finished 21 of 35, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Nelson Agholor late in the first...
Comments / 0