Public Records
Marriage License Frank Wiebe Wieler, 20 and Maria Enns Wieler, 20. Cody Garrett Sanderson, 27 and Abigail Lee Castillo, 27. County Court Filings State of Texas vs. Abram Enns Rempel, driving while intoxicated. State of Texas vs. Jazmine Unique Medina, possession of marijuana. State of Texas vs. Sonny Levario, terroristic threat causing fear. State of Texas vs. Sonny Levario, resisting…
What to know about the Texas drought
What to know about the Texas drought Last month, Texas finally got some much-needed relief from an extremely hot and dry summer. In August, record-breaking rainfall significantly improved drought conditions in parts of the state. And more rain and below-normal temperatures are expected through at least the end of September. Despite lower temperatures and increased precipitation that have helped…
