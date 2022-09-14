ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Bob Jones, James Clemens command National Merit totals for Alabama

MADISON – Officials with National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced the names of Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Madison’s high schools are well represented with deserving students. In fact, Madison City Schools once again has produced the most National Merit Semifinalists of any school...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Five things to know about Huntsville’s 2023 budget

The Huntsville city council is expected to approve Thursday, with maybe a minor tweak or two, the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The city’s general fund budget has been set at $281 million by Mayor Tommy Battle and his administrative staff. The city also has two capital improvement funds totaling $104.5 million that will be considered by the council.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Decatur, AL
Sports
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Sparkman Opens Season On A Roll

HARVEST- The Sparkman football team is currently putting up statistics that are among the best in Alabama. Through the Senators’ first four games they have outscored their opponents 193-33 and posted two shutouts and two games scoring over 50 points. “Every time we get the ball, we go to...
HARVEST, AL
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle crash near Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing his truck into a tree a few miles north of Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Edgar Vega, 33, of Elkmont was killed when the 2008 Ford F-350 he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.
ATHENS, AL
franchising.com

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates New Alabama Opening

Slim Chickens Continues National Expansion with Restaurant Opening in Huntsville. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Intersection of Plummer, Johns roads closed for two weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Plummer Road and Johns Road will be closed for two weeks starting Sept. 19. According to the City of Huntsville, when the intersection is reopened, Johns Road will be a stop condition with through movement on Plummer Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics

Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of Sept. 14

James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
HARTSELLE, AL

