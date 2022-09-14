Read full article on original website
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Photos: Decatur is 5-0 after beating Hazel Green in Alabama football showdown
DECATUR, Ala. — Ellis Dickman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help lead Decatur to a 48-14 win over Hazel Green on Friday night. With the victory Decatur improved to 5-0 on the season. Dayton Swoopes added two touchdown runs for Decatur, while Armond Caldwell had two rushing TDs ...
themadisonrecord.com
Bob Jones, James Clemens command National Merit totals for Alabama
MADISON – Officials with National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced the names of Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Madison’s high schools are well represented with deserving students. In fact, Madison City Schools once again has produced the most National Merit Semifinalists of any school...
Five things to know about Huntsville’s 2023 budget
The Huntsville city council is expected to approve Thursday, with maybe a minor tweak or two, the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The city’s general fund budget has been set at $281 million by Mayor Tommy Battle and his administrative staff. The city also has two capital improvement funds totaling $104.5 million that will be considered by the council.
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Jack’s Game of the Week: Rogers vs. West Morgan
News 19 stepped into Rebels Stadium – the site of the Jack's Game of the Week: Rogers vs. West Morgan.
1 shot in Somerville Sunday afternoon
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.
themadisonrecord.com
Sparkman Opens Season On A Roll
HARVEST- The Sparkman football team is currently putting up statistics that are among the best in Alabama. Through the Senators’ first four games they have outscored their opponents 193-33 and posted two shutouts and two games scoring over 50 points. “Every time we get the ball, we go to...
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
Donors go ‘Over the Edge’ for foster children
It all goes to homes, resources, and other financial help for foster kids in North Alabama.
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
Oktoberfest kicks off on the Arsenal
After a two year hiatus from the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back and celebrating 25 years at Redstone Arsenal.
Bobcat spotted near Huntsville apartment complex
A Huntsville driver saw something he didn't expect near his apartment complex on Tuesday – a bobcat staring at him from the roadside.
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
WAFF
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing his truck into a tree a few miles north of Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Edgar Vega, 33, of Elkmont was killed when the 2008 Ford F-350 he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.
franchising.com
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates New Alabama Opening
Slim Chickens Continues National Expansion with Restaurant Opening in Huntsville. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.
WAFF
Intersection of Plummer, Johns roads closed for two weeks
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Plummer Road and Johns Road will be closed for two weeks starting Sept. 19. According to the City of Huntsville, when the intersection is reopened, Johns Road will be a stop condition with through movement on Plummer Road.
Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics
Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
Community raises more than $220,000 in support of under-resourced girls
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The North Alabama community came out in force to show support at Aum Foundation’s annual Bollywood Night on Saturday, September 10 at the Jackson Center. Bollywood Night has come to be known as “the funnest fundraiser” in town, and this year was no exception....
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 14
James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
