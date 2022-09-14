ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

seminolesentinel.com

Maidens Ready for District Play

The Seminole Maiden volleyball team took Saturday off and will play one more non-district game before beginning District 3 4-A play Saturday against Pecos at home. The Maidens will travel to Shallowater Tuesday and take on the Lady Mustangs with that match scheduled for 6 p.m. The Tribe this season so far is 19-8. While the numbers have changed as far as district designation is concerned (3-4A…
SEMINOLE, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Joey McGuire shoots down idea of Behren Morton starting

After seeing No. 2 quarterback Donovan Smith struggle mightily against NC State on Saturday night, his second start of the season and sixth of his career, many Texas Tech football fans are clamoring for No. 3 QB Behren Morton to take over the starting role until Tyler Shough can return from a collarbone injury. However, after the 27-14 loss, head coach Joey McGuire threw some water on that fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, September 16. Abilene Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Sept. 17)
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Pro Rodeo Finds a Home in Seminole

Local rodeo enthusiasts are in for a real treat on Sept 23 and 24 when the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) comes to the Gaines County arena for the first time. Butch Williams, Gaines County Riding Club president, is one of many looking forward to the event. 'I'm excited because it's never been done in this town before. It's the highest grade we can do,' Williams said. The rodeo…
GAINES COUNTY, TX
oklahoma Sooner

XC Women Take First At Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
seminolesentinel.com

Eagles Stung by Hornets

The Seagraves Eagles lost to the Sudan Hornets in Seagraves Friday night 36-20. The game began as a defensive battle as neither team scored in the first quarter. Seagraves got on the board with a touchdown in the second quarter but Sudan doubled that and was up 14-6 at the half. The third quarter was a copy of the second quarter. While both teams were moving the ball, the Eagles could only…
SEAGRAVES, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Sophomore Called the Best Point Guard in Women’s High School Basketball

This can't be taken lightly. A Lubbock high school basketball player is going viral after being called "the best point guard of all women's high school basketball." Some of you probably already know who I am talking about, but 15-year-old Aaliyah Chavez plays basketball at Monterey High School. She earned freshman All-American honors in her debut high school season and it was definitely well deserved.
LUBBOCK, TX
#Maidens Defeat Levelland
seminolesentinel.com

Hometown Fun is on its Way

For those of us who often complain there isn’t much to do in the small, sleepy town of Seminole, the rest of September and October will do its best to prove us wrong. Besides numerous church activities and football games on Friday nights, the next couple of months will provide activities for anyone looking for a bit of excitement. Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo on Sept. 23…
SEMINOLE, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
fox34.com

1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery

LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 16th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 92°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. We can see clearly now, the rain is all gone. We are drying...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot

LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue. Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection. The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off. Two people were left with...
LUBBOCK, TX

