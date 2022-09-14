Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seminolesentinel.com
Maidens Ready for District Play
The Seminole Maiden volleyball team took Saturday off and will play one more non-district game before beginning District 3 4-A play Saturday against Pecos at home. The Maidens will travel to Shallowater Tuesday and take on the Lady Mustangs with that match scheduled for 6 p.m. The Tribe this season so far is 19-8. While the numbers have changed as far as district designation is concerned (3-4A…
Lubbock pair pick up wins at Lubbock ISD Invitational
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock High sophomore Reese Peña continued her hot start to the cross-country season Saturday at the Lubbock ISD Invitational at Mae Simmons Park. Peña won her fourth race of the season, running a time of 18:50.7 to win the 5A girls 5K. Coronado’s Zanashia Harris finished second and Monterey’s Sydney Smothers placed […]
Texas Tech football: Joey McGuire shoots down idea of Behren Morton starting
After seeing No. 2 quarterback Donovan Smith struggle mightily against NC State on Saturday night, his second start of the season and sixth of his career, many Texas Tech football fans are clamoring for No. 3 QB Behren Morton to take over the starting role until Tyler Shough can return from a collarbone injury. However, after the 27-14 loss, head coach Joey McGuire threw some water on that fire.
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, September 16. Abilene Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Sept. 17)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seminolesentinel.com
Pro Rodeo Finds a Home in Seminole
Local rodeo enthusiasts are in for a real treat on Sept 23 and 24 when the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) comes to the Gaines County arena for the first time. Butch Williams, Gaines County Riding Club president, is one of many looking forward to the event. 'I'm excited because it's never been done in this town before. It's the highest grade we can do,' Williams said. The rodeo…
oklahoma Sooner
XC Women Take First At Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
seminolesentinel.com
Eagles Stung by Hornets
The Seagraves Eagles lost to the Sudan Hornets in Seagraves Friday night 36-20. The game began as a defensive battle as neither team scored in the first quarter. Seagraves got on the board with a touchdown in the second quarter but Sudan doubled that and was up 14-6 at the half. The third quarter was a copy of the second quarter. While both teams were moving the ball, the Eagles could only…
Lubbock Sophomore Called the Best Point Guard in Women’s High School Basketball
This can't be taken lightly. A Lubbock high school basketball player is going viral after being called "the best point guard of all women's high school basketball." Some of you probably already know who I am talking about, but 15-year-old Aaliyah Chavez plays basketball at Monterey High School. She earned freshman All-American honors in her debut high school season and it was definitely well deserved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seminolesentinel.com
Hometown Fun is on its Way
For those of us who often complain there isn’t much to do in the small, sleepy town of Seminole, the rest of September and October will do its best to prove us wrong. Besides numerous church activities and football games on Friday nights, the next couple of months will provide activities for anyone looking for a bit of excitement. Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo on Sept. 23…
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
57-Year-Old Tony Ray Vance Killed In A Pedestrian Accident (Midland, TX)
According to the Midland Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore
For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
everythinglubbock.com
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 16th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 92°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. We can see clearly now, the rain is all gone. We are drying...
everythinglubbock.com
Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot
LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
fox34.com
Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue. Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection. The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off. Two people were left with...
Comments / 0