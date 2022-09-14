For the past ten months, I have photographed hundreds of people in the Western Sydney suburb of Parramatta for a portrait project called Being Together: Parramatta Yearbook. The portraits in the yearbook show the people who live, work and play in Parramatta against the backdrop of an ever-changing city. The way a photographer and subject come together to make a portrait is usually invisible in a portrait. Here, instead of trying to reveal the elusive individuality of a person, I have been focusing on the social dynamics of portraiture – what happens behind the scenes between me and the people...

