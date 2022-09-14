Shooting injures 1 on Copeland Creek trail in Rohnert Park

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:10

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting on the Copeland Creek Trail in Rohnert Park injured one person late Tuesday night, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a report of a possible fight and gunshot heard on the trail in the area of the Santa Alicia footbridge, public safety officials said.

The victim was found and taken to a hospital, and an update on their condition was not immediately available Wednesday.

The Department of Public Safety has not released any suspect details in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (707) 584-2600 and refer to case #22-3609.