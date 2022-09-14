Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in George Bailey Cell

George Bailey Detention Facility. Photo Credit: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

A 56-year-old male inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, officials said Wednesday.

The man was found unresponsive by his cellmate, who used an intercom to report the incident to deputies on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Jail staff rendered medical aid, and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m., authorities said.

The identity of the man was withheld, and the cause of death is under investigation. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was scheduled to perform an autopsy Wednesday.

–City News Service