Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
GOP candidate who backed Trump’s election lies wins Senate primary in New Hampshire after chief opponent concedes
Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general and a proponent of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, has won New Hampshire’s Republican primary election. His chief opponent, state Senate president Chuck Morse, who was endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu and backed by more...
NBC News
Scott Brown was once a GOP hero. Now his family’s political journey could end today
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... The Justice Department issues some 40 subpoenas over last week related to effort by Donald Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 election. … President Biden celebrates passage of Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. ... It’s the final Primary Day of 2022 — in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. ... Far-right New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc tells NBC’s Dasha Burns that traditional Republicans lining up behind GOP rival Chuck Morse signal “that we’re winning, that we’re a threat to the establishment, that we’re a threat to the status quo.”… Morse responds: “The fact is the primary’s about the fact that I can beat [Democratic Sen.] Maggie Hassan.”
Trump still neutral, but Gov. Sununu endorses in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
CONCORD, N.H. – With five days to go until the primary in the key battleground state of New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump remains neutral in the last competitive and high-profile GOP Senate nomination race this cycle. But on Thursday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu weighed into the primary, backing...
Sarah Palin’s Republican rival in Alaska special election says she ‘cannot win a statewide race’
The other Republican in the special election for Alaska’s sole congressional seat issued a harsh salvo after Democrat Mary Peltola became the first Democrat to win the race in almost a half century: Sarah Palin can’t win. Nick Begich III placed third in the general election and in Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, that meant that he was eliminated in the first round and votes went to the person voters wrote as their second choice. While more than half of his voters ranked Ms Palin second, 28.8 per cent voted for Ms Peltola and almost 21 per cent did...
Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
Alaska Rep.-Elect Mary Peltola Says Staying Out of 'Partisan Pettiness' Helped Her Defeat Sarah Palin
Fresh off of defeating former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in a special election to serve a short term in the U.S. House, Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola chalks her victory up to staying out of the muck of partisan politics. In an interview with PBS, Peltola says she believes voters...
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
Ron Johnson closes the gap in Wisconsin Senate race, new poll shows
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has closed the gap in his re-election race, erasing a seven-point deficit to take a one-point lead over his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, according to a new poll released Wednesday. While Johnson’s 49%-48% lead among likely voters is within the poll’s margin of error,...
Hassan up big over freshly minted GOP nominee Bolduc in New Hampshire Senate race: Poll
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is crushing Republican challenger Don Bolduc in a fresh poll of the New Hampshire Senate race conducted during the two days following the retired Army general’s narrow win in the Republican primary. Hassan led Bolduc 51% to 40%, with 10% undecided or planning to vote...
Midterm elections roundup: Trump-backed Diehl wins in Massachusetts
Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former state legislator, won the Massachusetts primary for governor last night, according to the AP. He’ll face Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey in November’s general election. The two are running to succeed GOP Gov. Charlie Baker, making this a prime opportunity for Democrats to...
Biden's Party Is Still Boosting Those 'MAGA Republicans' the President Warned Us About
Three states hold their primary elections today: Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. After a redistricting process conducted by a court-appointed special master, both of New Hampshire's congressional districts are considered competitive, and one of its Senate seats could be in play as well. But unfortunately, Democrats are once again playing with fire by supporting immoderate Republican candidates.
Karoline Leavitt wins heated GOP primary for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District
Former White House aide Karoline Leavitt managed to edge out ex-State Department official Matt Mowers on Tuesday in the bitterly contested GOP race to take on Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.
Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican
A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the GOP vote during the general election by throwing his support to a fellow Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in the primary race, said his...
Mitch McConnell's $200 million race for control of the Senate — "The Takeout"
If you had over $200 million to spend, how would you spend it?. That's the question Steven Law, president of Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), is confronting this fall. It's his job to dole out the unlimited donations his organization receives to bolster Republican chances of taking back the Senate. The...
NBC News
Hassan targets Bolduc with her first TV ad of the general election
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan isn’t wasting any time in targeting her newly minted GOP opponent, retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, launching her first TV ad of the general election focused on abortion. The ad, shared first with NBC News, will hit the airwaves across the state on Thursday and...
Democrats see Joe O'Dea as Cory Gardner 2.0, but now they're ready
It's déjà vu for Democrats in Colorado. Flashback: Eight years ago, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Cory Gardner pitched himself as a folksy outsider and hardworking moderate, drawing national praise and independent support on his path to unseating a Democratic incumbent in a midterm election. Flash-forward: This year, Republican...
Despite misgivings, GOP rallies behind MAGA Senate candidate in N.H.
Republicans got the nominee they dreaded in New Hampshire’s Senate race. Yet hours after Army Gen. Don Bolduc emerged victorious from the primary, the Senate GOP struck a new tone: Maybe he’ll do, after all. As Republicans’ confidence has dimmed in other top Senate battlegrounds, the party appears...
New Hampshire GOP Senate primary: Trump-style candidate's win expected to help keep seat blue
Don Bolduc, a Trump-styled candidate who has echoed the former president’s claims the 2020 election was stolen, has won Tuesday’s Senate Republican primary in New Hampshire. Bolduc defeated his more moderate opponent, New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse. He declared victory Wednesday morning, following Morse's concession. The...
Republicans plan to question Gen. Milley if they gain control of the House
Republican lawmakers plan to call on Gen. Mark Milley for questioning if they gain control of the House of Representatives later this year. NBC's Courtney Kube reports from the Pentagon.Sept. 14, 2022.
