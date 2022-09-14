California utility set to test whether covering canals with solar panels can save water

Read full article on original website
What new electric vehicle infrastructure funding means for AZ
The Biden-Harris administration announced that plans were approved for 33 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, for developing infrastructure to support a nationwide charging network for electric vehicles. Arizona's plan is one of them. "Electric vehicles are becoming far more popular than ever before," said Doug Nick,...
Largest Navajo Nation school district gets electric buses
The largest school district in the Navajo Nation has received its first electric school buses. Some students in the Chinle Unified School District experienced their first rides in electric vehicles this week. “All you hear is a little hum as the bus rolls up to where the student is picked...
AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow
A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
There's a vacancy on the AZ Game and Fish Commission. Here's how to apply
The governor’s office is looking to fill a vacancy on the five-member Arizona Game and Fish Commission. The commission advises the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which is responsible for creating rules to protect the more than 800 species of wildlife in the state. The commission also establishes regulations for wildlife, fisheries, boats and off-road vehicles.
AZ legislative Democrats ask Ducey to call a special session, waive school spending limit
Legislative Democrats gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Thursday morning. They're asking Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session to address a limit on public school spending. Arizona’s Aggregate Expenditure Limit puts a cap on how much money school districts can spend each year. State lawmakers on both...
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: How Hobbs can bounce back after ditching the Arizona governor debate
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week started with governor candidate Katie Hobbs declining to debate Republican nominee Kari Lake. But one debate that did happen saw Republican Tom Horne faced incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman in the superintendent of public instruction debate...
