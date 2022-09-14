ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California utility set to test whether covering canals with solar panels can save water

By Mark Brodie Updated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - 11:54am
kjzz.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

What new electric vehicle infrastructure funding means for AZ

The Biden-Harris administration announced that plans were approved for 33 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, for developing infrastructure to support a nationwide charging network for electric vehicles. Arizona's plan is one of them. "Electric vehicles are becoming far more popular than ever before," said Doug Nick,...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Largest Navajo Nation school district gets electric buses

The largest school district in the Navajo Nation has received its first electric school buses. Some students in the Chinle Unified School District experienced their first rides in electric vehicles this week. “All you hear is a little hum as the bus rolls up to where the student is picked...
TRAFFIC
kjzz.org

AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow

A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

There's a vacancy on the AZ Game and Fish Commission. Here's how to apply

The governor’s office is looking to fill a vacancy on the five-member Arizona Game and Fish Commission. The commission advises the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which is responsible for creating rules to protect the more than 800 species of wildlife in the state. The commission also establishes regulations for wildlife, fisheries, boats and off-road vehicles.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy