Jessica Fisher, Public Information Coordinator, No Phone Number Available

The City of Spokane is hosting a job fair to connect job seekers with disabilities to employers. The Supported Employment Job Fair is Thursday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Spokane City Hall, 808 W. Spokane Falls Boulevard. If you are a job seeker with a disability and would like to participate, register now!

Job seekers will participate in interviews with eight to ten local businesses. Remember to dress to impress and have a digital copy of your resume ready. Registered businesses include STCU and Amazon, with more to come!

The City’s Civil Service Department is actively recruiting Supported Employment applicants Thursday, Sept. 29 – Friday, Dec. 2. If you are interested in a City position, bring your resume, Proof of Eligibility Sample Letter, and Certification of Job Readiness to the Thursday, Sept. 29, Supported Employment Job Fair!

Together, we are offering job seekers with disabilities an opportunity to interview and connect with city leaders, local business professionals, hiring managers, recruiters, and HR managers. If your business is interested in participating, email Charly Walters.

The City of Spokane launched a Supported Employment Program in 2019. The program is designed to create job opportunities for eligible individuals with disabilities. If you would like to learn more, visit our website.