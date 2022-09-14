ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Supported Employment Job Fair

Spokane, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaM5k_0hvPRuyr00

Jessica Fisher, Public Information Coordinator, No Phone Number Available

The City of Spokane is hosting a job fair to connect job seekers with disabilities to employers. The Supported Employment Job Fair is Thursday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Spokane City Hall, 808 W. Spokane Falls Boulevard. If you are a job seeker with a disability and would like to participate, register now!

Job seekers will participate in interviews with eight to ten local businesses. Remember to dress to impress and have a digital copy of your resume ready. Registered businesses include STCU and Amazon, with more to come!

The City’s Civil Service Department is actively recruiting Supported Employment applicants Thursday, Sept. 29 – Friday, Dec. 2. If you are interested in a City position, bring your resume, Proof of Eligibility Sample Letter, and Certification of Job Readiness to the Thursday, Sept. 29, Supported Employment Job Fair!

Together, we are offering job seekers with disabilities an opportunity to interview and connect with city leaders, local business professionals, hiring managers, recruiters, and HR managers. If your business is interested in participating, email Charly Walters.

The City of Spokane launched a Supported Employment Program in 2019. The program is designed to create job opportunities for eligible individuals with disabilities. If you would like to learn more, visit our website.

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Jewels Helping Hands hiring people to move homeless out of encampment near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City looks toward clearing out the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, non-profits are hiring staff to ease the transition. With more housing opportunities opening up like the Trent Shelter and transitional housing potentially coming to the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd., Jewels Helping Hands wants to guide people into more permanent options.
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane councilors question last-minute agenda addition

(The Center Square) – A last-minute addition to the Spokane City Council’s agenda has fueled debate about whether the local government is making decisions in an open and transparent manner. “You should never, ever have government operating in secret,” said Councilor Michael Cathcart. He said the proposed...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
inlander.com

I Saw You

LUBY BAY CAMPGROUND: I saw you August 31-September 2 in campsite 2. Actually, I didn't see hide nor hair of you all day long but I was forced to listen to your tandem generators while you and your friends were away. I moved to another site further up the loop only to camp next to another trailer running tandem generators from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM! If you need your TV, air conditioner, microwave and other luxuries, just stay home and leave nature as is for the rest of us to enjoy! For me, camping in my backyard listening to lawn mowers and barking dogs would have been more enjoyable than camping next to you!
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Fisher
KREM2

State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

‘Going to lose law and order’: Frustrations grow for deputies, prosecutors over police-pursuit laws

SPOKANE, Wash. — Property crime is rising, but the Sheriff’s Office says there isn’t much they can do. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says they’re handcuffed by new laws. Deputies can no longer decide on their own when to pursue a suspect. The new law is supposed to keep deputies and the public safe by preventing high-speed chases. Now, some in the criminal justice system are calling its goals into question.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#City Hall#Stcu#Civil Service Department
inlander.com

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

The 90 minutes I spend digging camas on Bureau of Land Management land with LaRae Wiley and two of her Salish School of Spokane kindergartners — Stnknalqs and Pipqs — is enough time to learn how to dig and peel and replant. It is months shorter than these kids' ancestors used to spend, when families would camp together, moving with roots and berries as they ripened. It is shorter by millennia than all the seasons camas has been gathered throughout human history, an amount of time we measure today by calling it immemorial. Always was, always has been, always will be.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy