Five players who need to have big games against Mississippi State

By Will Rosenblatt
 4 days ago
Mississippi State’s air raid offense is unlike anything else LSU will see this year. Every offense in college football probably has some elements of the air raid in it by now, but Mike Leach’s version remains a full-fledged version of the offense.

In 2020, we saw what happens when a defense isn’t prepared for it. In fairness, that 2020 defense wasn’t prepared for much at all, much less the air raid. LSU responded in 2021, heading to Starkville with a much better plan. The Tiger defense consistently dropped eight guys into coverage, only rushing three.

LSU wanted to take away the passing lanes, preventing Will Rogers from making those patented quick throws. The Tigers also did a good job at making open field tackles, not allowing Mississippi State to take advantage of the space that the air raid creates.

The Tigers got that win last year because some players stepped up. Here are five guys who will need to do that on Saturday.

DB Jay Ward

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU is making some changes in the secondary. Greg Brooks Jr. has slid to safety, while Jay Ward will move to nickel. The slot could be more of a natural position for Ward and he’ll need to make the most of it on Saturday.

In 2021, Cordale Flott’s presence in the slot proved to be critical against the Bulldogs. He made eight tackles, not missing a single one. He was targeted 10 times and allowed just two catches, including three PBUs.

The air raid wants to work the middle of the field and force defenders to tackle in space. Naturally, the nickel is going to be in position to make stops. That game from Flott was one of the best an LSU corner has had in the last few years. Ward doesn’t need to be that good, but he can’t be a liability.

RB Armoni Goodwin

Time of possession can be a little overrated. If you’re scoring, it doesn’t matter how long you hold the ball for. There will still be times on Saturday where LSU wants to eat up some time and to do that, LSU will need to run the ball.

Goodwin got the start over Noah Cain last week, and with Saturday being John Emery Jr.’s first game in two years, Goodwin will likely get the bulk of the carries.

Goodwin has 99 yards through the first two games, with 70 of those yards coming after contact. Against Florida State, LSU relied on Jayden Daniels to create the entirety of the offense. Mississippi State is bringing a good defense to town, and LSU can’t be predictable.

LSU will need more from the rushing attack against Mississippi State and that starts with Goodwin.

LT Will Campbell

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Campbell had some good and bad moments against Florida State. For the most part, he held up fine for a true freshman making his first start. Unfortunately, LSU won’t get bonus points for having younger players.

These guys will need to play to an SEC standard or LSU will be in trouble. Mississippi State doesn’t have the best pass rush LSU will see this year, but it’s decent. The Bulldogs will rely on experienced guys like Tyrus Wheat and Randy Charlton to get after Daniels.

Daniels has improved, but he’s still settling in. If protection holds up, he could be in line for a big game. Campbell has the chance to anchor that protection.

LB Mike Jones Jr.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has been a swiss army knife for LSU. He can rush the passer, drop into coverage, and defend against the run. Again, we’ll go back to how important it will be to defend the middle of the field, especially underneath.

If LSU’s attack is anything like the one it brought last year, then Jones won’t be doing much blitzing. He’ll be dropping back into coverage. The Tigers will need Jones to make a few plays this week, whether it’s breaking up a pass or using that speed to make open field tackles sideline to sideline.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Mississippi State’s defense will direct a lot of its attention at Kayshon Boutte. That’ll give Brian Thomas Jr. an opportunity to make some plays on the other side of the field.

Thomas has gotten eight targets through two games and he’s caught seven of them for 99 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll get his fair share of chances again on Saturday. Thomas doesn’t need to have a huge day, but he’ll need to help LSU move the chains on third down and make his presence felt in the red zone.

