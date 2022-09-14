Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Sept. 9-14
MOUNT VERNON -- These are the Knox County Sheriff's reports filed by deputies from Sept. 6 to 14.
Knox Pages
Josh Turner & Monster Trucks: What to expect at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — In 2021, the Ashland County Fair attracted almost 70,000 people. County Fair Office Manager Cathy Rice wants that number higher this year. "So we're hoping to go back up into the 90,000s this year, which would be terrific. We're hearing it's supposed to be good weather," she said.
Knox Pages
Thomas James Hoffmann
Thomas James Hoffmann, age 82, of Gambier, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He is survived by his wife Janet: sons James Hoffmann, Peter (Natalia) Hoffmann; and two grandchildren John Hoffmann and Sophia Hoffmann.
Knox Pages
Powerhouse performance: Highland roars to big win over Pleasant
Highland's river of points eventually washed away Pleasant in a 45-6 cavalcade for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Pleasant after the first quarter.
Knox Pages
YES series offers Knox students ‘the power of imagination’
MOUNT VERNON – Hundreds of Knox County children will experience “the power of imagination” when the 2022 Youth Enrichment Series (YES) opens Sept. 22 at Knox Memorial Theater. Second-graders from Centerburg, East Knox, Danville, Fredericktown, Mount Vernon and St. Vincent de Paul will assemble for the MTVArts...
Knox Pages
Taking care of business: Upper Scioto Valley scores early, often in pounding of Crestline
Upper Scioto Valley offered a model for success with a convincing 86-8 victory over Crestline for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16. Last season, Upper Scioto Valley and Crestline faced off on September 17, 2021 at Crestline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Land bank asks city to create energy improvement district
MOUNT VERNON — A proposed energy improvement district could make it easier for commercial property owners to receive state funding for improvement projects. The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp, aka Knox County Land Bank, asked Mount Vernon City Council on Monday to create an Energy Special Improvement District (ESID).
Knox Pages
No quarter given: Clear Fork puts down Galion
Clear Fork scored early and often to roll over Galion 36-10 on September 16 in Ohio football. Clear Fork opened with a 7-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Fredericktown staggers Mt. Gilead with resounding performance
Fredericktown's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Mt. Gilead during a 43-22 blowout in Ohio high school football on September 16. The first quarter gave Fredericktown a 21-14 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Knox Pages
New Philadelphia can't hang with Mansfield
Mansfield put its nose to the grindstone and turned back New Philadelphia in a 21-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16. Mansfield jumped in front of New Philadelphia 14-10 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
Carey uses explosive start to detonate Buckeye Central
There was no tuning necessary, Carey opened in perfect harmony while drumming Buckeye Central with a strong start in Ohio high school football action on September 16. Carey moved in front of Buckeye Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
Faith Baptist to host Marriage Enrichment Conference Oct. 14 & 15
MOUNT VERNON – Faith Baptist Church will be hosting a Marriage Enrichment Conference on Oct. 14 and 15 with the theme of “Rekindling Love.”. Lead Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Lancaster, Ohio Matt Nihiser will be the keynote speaker with one session also hosted by his wife, Jill. The Knox County community is invited; from newlyweds to mature couples are welcome.
Knox Pages
Willard posts win at Lakota's expense
Willard collected a solid win over Lakota in a 41-31 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup. Willard drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Lakota after the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Full throttle: Shelby establishes quick lead, cruises past Marion Harding
Shelby lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 33-3 win over Marion Harding on September 16 in Ohio football action. Shelby moved in front of Marion Harding 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
Ashland overpowers Mount Vernon in OCC clash
ASHLAND -- Ashland offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mount Vernon during this 53-7 Ohio Cardinal Conference decision at Community Stadium on Friday night. The Arrows opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Yellow Jackets through the first quarter. The gap expanded to 32-7 at halftime. GALLERY: Ashland 53,...
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Ashland 53, Mount Vernon 7
Ashland defeated Mount Vernon 53-7 Friday night at Community Stadium in Ashland. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon concludes first round of league play with loss to Lexington
MOUNT VERNON -- Lexington head coach Janelle Wyant won't lie: the first half of this season was more difficult than most. Her team had to practice in Clear Fork's gym for three weeks, then in the middle school gym while Lexington Local Schools completed the construction of its new junior/senior high school.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon student among Ashbrook Scholar Award winners
ASHLAND – The Ashbrook Scholar Program is a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history, or economics at Ashland University that includes an annual scholarship awarded solely on merit to the most promising students. The following students in the north central Ohio area have been awarded a...
Knox Pages
Julia Dawn Kotterman
Julia Dawn Kotterman (nee Forster), age 46, of Howard Ohio, while surrounded at home by loved ones, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2022, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her sadness at leaving her beloved family for a time, was comforted by her unshakable trust and joy in meeting Jesus face-to-face..
Knox Pages
Needlepoint: East Knox sews up Cardington-Lincoln in slim triumph
East Knox swapped jabs before dispatching Cardington-Lincoln 14-7 during this Ohio football game. The Bulldogs opened a close 14-7 gap over the Pirates at halftime.
