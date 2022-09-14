ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Thomas James Hoffmann

Thomas James Hoffmann, age 82, of Gambier, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He is survived by his wife Janet: sons James Hoffmann, Peter (Natalia) Hoffmann; and two grandchildren John Hoffmann and Sophia Hoffmann.
GAMBIER, OH
YES series offers Knox students ‘the power of imagination’

MOUNT VERNON – Hundreds of Knox County children will experience “the power of imagination” when the 2022 Youth Enrichment Series (YES) opens Sept. 22 at Knox Memorial Theater. Second-graders from Centerburg, East Knox, Danville, Fredericktown, Mount Vernon and St. Vincent de Paul will assemble for the MTVArts...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Land bank asks city to create energy improvement district

MOUNT VERNON — A proposed energy improvement district could make it easier for commercial property owners to receive state funding for improvement projects. The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp, aka Knox County Land Bank, asked Mount Vernon City Council on Monday to create an Energy Special Improvement District (ESID).
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Jason Gardner
New Philadelphia can't hang with Mansfield

Mansfield put its nose to the grindstone and turned back New Philadelphia in a 21-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16. Mansfield jumped in front of New Philadelphia 14-10 to begin the second quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
Carey uses explosive start to detonate Buckeye Central

There was no tuning necessary, Carey opened in perfect harmony while drumming Buckeye Central with a strong start in Ohio high school football action on September 16. Carey moved in front of Buckeye Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
CAREY, OH
Faith Baptist to host Marriage Enrichment Conference Oct. 14 & 15

MOUNT VERNON – Faith Baptist Church will be hosting a Marriage Enrichment Conference on Oct. 14 and 15 with the theme of “Rekindling Love.”. Lead Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Lancaster, Ohio Matt Nihiser will be the keynote speaker with one session also hosted by his wife, Jill. The Knox County community is invited; from newlyweds to mature couples are welcome.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Willard posts win at Lakota's expense

Willard collected a solid win over Lakota in a 41-31 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup. Willard drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Lakota after the first quarter.
WILLARD, OH
Ashland overpowers Mount Vernon in OCC clash

ASHLAND -- Ashland offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mount Vernon during this 53-7 Ohio Cardinal Conference decision at Community Stadium on Friday night. The Arrows opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Yellow Jackets through the first quarter. The gap expanded to 32-7 at halftime. GALLERY: Ashland 53,...
ASHLAND, OH
Mount Vernon concludes first round of league play with loss to Lexington

MOUNT VERNON -- Lexington head coach Janelle Wyant won't lie: the first half of this season was more difficult than most. Her team had to practice in Clear Fork's gym for three weeks, then in the middle school gym while Lexington Local Schools completed the construction of its new junior/senior high school.
LEXINGTON, OH
Mount Vernon student among Ashbrook Scholar Award winners

ASHLAND – The Ashbrook Scholar Program is a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history, or economics at Ashland University that includes an annual scholarship awarded solely on merit to the most promising students. The following students in the north central Ohio area have been awarded a...
ASHLAND, OH
Julia Dawn Kotterman

Julia Dawn Kotterman (nee Forster), age 46, of Howard Ohio, while surrounded at home by loved ones, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2022, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her sadness at leaving her beloved family for a time, was comforted by her unshakable trust and joy in meeting Jesus face-to-face..
HOWARD, OH

