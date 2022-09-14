ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Here is when the next Star Wars film releases and it won’t be for some time

Disney has just released its slate of upcoming movies up until 2028 and it looks like the next Star Wars film won’t be coming out for a while. Disney has just released their full movie slate for the next six years and the Star Wars selection is looking sparse. The next Star Wars film isn’t listed to release until 2025.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neill Blomkamp
Person
David Harbour
Person
Dana Brunetti
Person
Asad Qizilbash
Person
Kazunori Yamauchi
thebrag.com

‘House of the Dragon’ first look at Daemon Targaryen’s wife

Daemon Targaryen of House of the Dragon has had much to say about his wife from the Vale but now we’ll finally get to see her ourselves. Ahead of House of the Dragon‘s fifth episode, we have just received our first look at Rhea Royce. Up until this moment in the series, Rhea has only been spoken of, and not very fondly at that.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy