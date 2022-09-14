Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Here is when the next Star Wars film releases and it won’t be for some time
Disney has just released its slate of upcoming movies up until 2028 and it looks like the next Star Wars film won’t be coming out for a while. Disney has just released their full movie slate for the next six years and the Star Wars selection is looking sparse. The next Star Wars film isn’t listed to release until 2025.
thebrag.com
How ‘The Northman’ became profitable despite coming short at box office
The Northman may have been a box office failure but it was recently revealed that the film was still able to make its money back. Robert Egger’s The Northman, his third feature film, was praised by critics but was unable to make its money back at the box office.
'The Fabelmans' looks like this year's Oscar front-runner, but here's why that's complicated
With three major fall festivals now over, most of the year's awards contenders have been revealed, and Steven Spielberg is sitting at the top of the heap. For now.
RELATED PEOPLE
Matt Smith Was Told That The Queen Used To "Watch 'The Crown' On A Projector On A Sunday Night"
"He walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad.’”
thebrag.com
‘House of the Dragon’ first look at Daemon Targaryen’s wife
Daemon Targaryen of House of the Dragon has had much to say about his wife from the Vale but now we’ll finally get to see her ourselves. Ahead of House of the Dragon‘s fifth episode, we have just received our first look at Rhea Royce. Up until this moment in the series, Rhea has only been spoken of, and not very fondly at that.
Comments / 0