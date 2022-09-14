Read full article on original website
Broncos fans boo head coach Nathaniel Hackett, mockingly count down play clock in ugly win over Texans
The Denver Broncos won on Sunday. But it wasn't pretty. A series of game management miscues prompted boos from the Denver crowd in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett's home debut. Then, in a remarkable turn by the home crowd, Broncos fans frustrated by repeated delay-of-game penalties to start the season mockingly counted down the game clock in the game's final moments — while Denver had the ball.
Late TD lifts Kinder, Pelican scores winner to beat Rosepine
KINDER – Jordan Pelican’s 4-yard touchdown run with 1:17 proved to be the winner as the Kinder Yellow Jackets took a 14-7 victory over former district rival Rosepine Friday night. Pelican, who finished with 135 yards on 26 carries, led the winning drive that started with 6:48 to...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a touchdown pass on...
